These country roads.

They’re something aren’t they?

The last promise of a promise. The last hope of hopes.

As they grow old, we do too.

We ought to believe in something more than them though, so we can make something of them.

This is our last-ditch effort. As ditches get plowed under, we will too.

These country roads.

They weren’t here forever.

They came here after the buffalo and countless people who were driven out by a criminal, inhumane plan.

They came after trains and the Homestead Act.

They are a manufactured relic we try and keep up.

They became the stuff of coffee shop talk – simplified into the subjects of not enough gravel or too much.

But maintaining country roads today and maintaining them for generations is a far deeper conversation. Yes, a far bigger one. That’s probably why we talk about the former and not the latter more often.

Because today we just need to get to town or keep our tractors, trucks, and combines heading down the road.

The tomorrows that seem so far away are unfolding though upon these country roads. Who will actually be living alongside them is up for grabs – land grabs today, and a host of unknown land grabs that will happen in countless tomorrows.

So much has become extinct since their fruition in the countryside. I don’t always think we consider ourselves caught up in the same process.

But we are in the same story of survival, revival, or a forever downward spiral.

Yes, these country roads have a story to tell.

It’s our story of some successes and also the same ol’ story of wearing down the same paths too often and not taking the road less traveled often enough.

These country roads are a network of history, crisscrossing a continent that has been spinning its wheels from the start.

Some will continue to lead somewhere, others will lead to what there once was.

Tales they once told will be forgotten and new tales will emerge and we’ll wonder what happened or we’ll make things happen.

Like it or not, these roads are mirrors.

Mirages sometimes, yet always the truth.

All the time, these country roads, even the ones forgotten, are what started this nation.

They hold ghosts of pride and of promise that need to learn from their triumphs and mistakes.

It’s where we’re headed – if where we are, are these country roads.

Like it or not. We’re going where they are or where we direct them to.

These country roads.

The end.

Or, the beginning of something even better. We choose.