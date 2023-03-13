Ernest Hemingway is credited with this quote, “All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know.”

I took this quote to heart and decided to try and tackle its truth . . .

The truest sentence I know can linger like an eternal winter. The seasons of that sentence change, but that winter remains.You know, the cold one that has no mercy.

Wedged in, that winter sentence has its way with you. It can be a dictator, determining weeks, years, and entire lives. It’s the unspoken chains of the sentences that make you, actually you.

The handling of that winter sentence can determine how you eventually bloom. Blooming with the most brilliance can bust through the firmest cracks with the mightiest hold. This process can unfold in a single moment, a day, or may take years. As long as growth is occurring, there’s progress.

Sometimes we are that lone flower, peeking out from the depths of a desert rock. Other times, we’re the only tree for miles upon the side of the rocky mountains of our lives Seeds can bloom, roots can bust through, and life can unfold in the most unlikely places. Stay true to your course.

The truest sentences are also the essence of who we are, what we’re comfortable with thinking, the people, places, things, and ideas that bring us peace and inspire us. Our inner true sentences get altered, abused, and used sometimes when others try and silence us, or dismiss us entirely.

That’s when the true sentences that run through our hearts and minds, longing to be heard, sometimes become a life sentence of being surrounded, but feeling utterly alone.

The truest sentences I know are actually a series of sentences. They are pages upon pages of experiences and learning opportunities that I have journeyed through in the stages of my life. It is a fabric of my own that no other can replicate. It is the wisest way forward for the unique way I was woven together, surrounded by all the unique ways others were woven together. They have their paths too. My role is to remain upon my path and let others – live.

My true sentences are conclusions I have made, and also reflect the lenses I look out of that are wide open to change. They are sentences willing to see a different way. That is why a quote like Hemingway’s rings true because it’s relatable. If you know what it’s like to live out your days with half or even more of yourself not fully expressed, you know what I mean.

The eternal winter sentences that bind us are meant to be broken. Sometimes they are obligations to generations that have long passed on and can no longer judge. Sometimes, if we really want the sentence to be over, we can finally let every, single, chain, link – go.

Yes, there’s hope. This hope is the disruptor. A disturbance to what is actually disturbing.

Offering a way out, this hope is true love. A love that sees you for you. A love that clearly knows the unique escape you need designed for you.

Sometimes that escape is completely destructive, a momentary bomb that blows up and rearranges life. Other times, that escape is a slow burn, until the worlds within that eternal, winter sentence finally burst into frozen flames.

Whatever way this winter sentence ends, it ends. Period.

A period that has stretched generations or one lifetime. Whatever sentence needs lifted, the sentence does lift … when you write or speak the truest sentence that you know.