Seeds -- The Road

Maybe you’ve been down a country road before.
In the country, the road weaves through pleasure and pain.
Sometimes, lost in our thoughts, we don’t even see the road for what it is or where it could lead.
We can obsess over maintaining roads, fields, and lawns, all while we miss caring for what the road really leads to, or doesn’t.
Yes, we may have been down that road before. In fact, we just may head that way again.
It’s okay if you repeat mistakes, or someone shoves you off the road, just hop on the old road again and give it all you’ve got.
Maybe your path is spent looking over the hill to a far off, someplace else.
There seems to always be another long row to hoe. I figure it’s probably good to give the one I’ve got a shot.
The road is what we make it or don’t, they say. But it’s more complicated than that, isn’t it?
These roads were established far before we arrived.
Some say stolen lands started it all, some say progress, some know there isn’t a speck that really belongs to any of us.
Some don’t say anything at all – sometimes that says the most.
How do we lessen the load for others on this road we all share? I don’t know, but let’s try.
The road is what we’re moving on, even if we’re not moving at all.
The road will unfold with, or without us, and leave us under its dusty trail one day.
Yes, the road knows something we don’t know, like the trees do and the real life all around. The real life dying to live.
Our vanity or our valor and everything in-between begins and ends on a road.
We should wave more on the country road. In fact, we should stop and see our neighbors too.
Country roads are all our country’s roads.
Some have been driven from them, some left by choice – for some it’s just too painful to return.
Others stay because grandpa set the stage, or dad just needs them to, or they don’t know what else they would do.
Some stay because they’ve fallen in love with those country roads, and they’ll never leave.
I have to say, I just love an open road and to see where it goes.
From abandoned barns, to skyscrapers, to small town bars and church steeples, these are our roads – like them or not, here we are.
Man, we like to tear what is all of ours apart though. When all that most people really want is their own road – their own way to go.
Here we go and away we go, if I were you, I’d choose the unique road that suits you.
So maybe I’ve driven home something today and maybe I’ve driven you away.
Whatever I’ve done, the only direction is forward.
That’s it and that’s everything the road has to offer, what we offer the road.