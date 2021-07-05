Seeds -- The Road

Maybe you’ve been down a country road before.

In the country, the road weaves through pleasure and pain.

Sometimes, lost in our thoughts, we don’t even see the road for what it is or where it could lead.

We can obsess over maintaining roads, fields, and lawns, all while we miss caring for what the road really leads to, or doesn’t.

Yes, we may have been down that road before. In fact, we just may head that way again.

It’s okay if you repeat mistakes, or someone shoves you off the road, just hop on the old road again and give it all you’ve got.

Maybe your path is spent looking over the hill to a far off, someplace else.

There seems to always be another long row to hoe. I figure it’s probably good to give the one I’ve got a shot.

The road is what we make it or don’t, they say. But it’s more complicated than that, isn’t it?

These roads were established far before we arrived.

Some say stolen lands started it all, some say progress, some know there isn’t a speck that really belongs to any of us.