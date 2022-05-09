Seeds -- The regenerative era: Part II

Welcome to Part II of “The Regenerative Era” with Jacob Tejral. Jacob and his wife Maddy were both students of Dr. Ron Bolze – Range Management Professor at Chadron State. This is their story about how they are applying regen ag practices to build their vision for the future.

“I always liked the farm, but my real passion when I was younger was being outdoors hunting and fishing. I actually went to Chadron State with the intention of getting a wildlife degree, not an ag degree. But, to do the wildlife thing, you major in Rangeland Management and emphasize on livestock, wildlife, or fire management. So, I originally went into Range Management with an emphasis in wildlife,” Jacob Tejral began.

When Tejral first went to Chadron, he was still thinking along the lines of conventional ways of farming. Then he took a class with Ron Bolze and the universe aligned in a different direction, “My first semester I had Ron for a class – it was actually his first day teaching at Chadron State. A few semesters went by, and I knew I wasn’t going to do the wildlife thing, I was going to proceed with livestock. This was mainly due to Ron’s influence on the regenerative ag side and my friends who had livestock experience in common with me.”

Tejral said his passion for wildlife also kept his mind open to new ways of thinking in his classes with Bolze, “I knew the conventional ways of farming were not good for the wildlife. Then my first semester at Chadron, I also attended the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition Conference, and the speaker was Gabe Brown out of North Dakota. Gabe’s presentation was some of the most influential three hours of my life. I could tie his regenerative approach to agriculture back to wildlife and being able to farm and ranch full time. It all made more sense to me.”

Tejral and his wife Maddy, who also attended Chadron and shares her husband’s passion for regenerative grazing, were able to begin applying regen techniques after graduating back home near Pleasant Dale, “We had our own place with 25 to 30 cows back home. Eastern Nebraska grazing lands are pretty much smooth brome and cedar trees. We started by cutting out the cedar trees and learning how to rotationally graze. The first year we already started changing the grass species and went from smooth brome to warm season grasses.”

“Managing the grass at home for about four years got more intense,” Tejral went on. “That last year, we went from one to two grass species to 15 to 20 species. We had four to five different legume species too. I think the highest number of wildflower species was 16 to 17 and we were grazing more cows for six months rather than five months on the same amount of grass. We were leaving more grass in our pastures in November than some of the neighbors turning out cows in May.”

The Tejrals have since moved to the Sandhills where Jacob works for a ranching operation, and they also run cows of their own on some leased land. They are also able to gradually work with the landowners they do business with to implement the regen practices that inspire them so much on new types of soil.

“The land I live on now was continuously grazed for a lot of years . . . This last year was the first year I ran the place the way I thought it should be with the resources I had available. We were able to convince the landowner to put in a new water line and tank so that we could rotationally graze one of the pastures. We keep records for how many cows we run each year and pay the landowner by the animal unit. At the end of the year, I pointed out to him that we paid for the new water line on that pasture with the increased animal units because of rotational grazing,” Tejral explained.

“Last year was our second year of drought and we took more animal units off that place than it historically could take,” he went on. “The landowner comes and expects us to be grazing in dirt and we are not. All this has to do with our regenerative management, even in a drought.”

Tejral said they appreciate the opportunity to apply regen practices where they can and are very adamant that there needs to be more acceptance of this approach to agriculture because it only improves the landscape, plant, and livestock health, “Regenerative ag is one of the biggest and easiest ways to take carbon from the atmosphere and put it in the soil where it belongs. Don’t feel like you have to do it the way dad and grandpa have always done it.”

“One of the sayings Ron Bolze repeated the most is, ‘We’ve always done it that way is the most dangerous phrase in agriculture,’” Tejral said in closing. “Just being able to feel free to do it the way you think it needs to be done is the biggest deal for the next generation. This whole regenerative agriculture thing is a God thing. I strongly believe God is using us to repair His creation and to teach others about how to do the same.”