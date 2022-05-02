Seeds -- The Regenerative Era: Part 1

This is part one of a two-part SEEDS that features both a student and teacher perspective about regenerative agriculture and the hope regen ag holds for the future. The first interview is with Dr. Ron Bolze – a Range Management Professor at Chadron State College based out of Chadron, Neb. In the next seeds, I will write about Ron’s students – Jacob and Maddy Tejral.

The first day of class with his freshman students at Chadron State College, Dr. Ron Bolze writes the “Dr.” prefix on the board, draws a circle around it, and then a line through it.

“Just call me Ron,” Bolze said. “We don’t need to trouble ourselves with titles.”

What Bolze does want students to focus on in the Range Livestock Production classes he teaches within the Range Management Program, is the vast potential of his students and how to look at agriculture differently – in a regenerative, open-minded way. Bolze developed his interest in the regenerative approach after a host of frontline agricultural experiences. His journey began on a south-central Pennsylvania dairy, “When I was a student at Penn State, a cheap way to get through school was living and working at the Penn State Beef Barn. That is where I developed a passion for Black Angus Cattle.”

After college, Bolze went home and farmed with his father in a beef cattle finishing operation. Then the 20 percent interest rates in the late 70s forced his parents to make the decision to get out of that sector of agriculture. That is when Bolze went back to grad school at Kansas State (KSU) where he would eventually be involved with beef cattle extension work at the KSU research and extension center in Colby, Kan. for 12 years. From there, Bolze left the academic community and went into industry where he worked for the Certified Angus Beef program and provided leadership to a couple national beef cattle breed registries. He also did some commercial marketing for the nation’s largest Red Angus seedstock outfit and then Chadron State asked him to serve as an instructor.

“I attended the No-Till on the Plains Conference in Salina, Kan. in 2012. I had never been there before,” he said. “Gabe Brown was one of the speakers and that was my ‘ah-ha’ moment. The lightbulb came on. Finally, I had been exposed to a production model that made sense and that the next generation could participate in with minimal investment in infrastructure and regenerate soils simultaneously. Henceforth, shoot, I was like a sponge when it came to regenerative agriculture.”

The foundations of regen ag are built upon six, soil health principles: know your context; cover the soil at all times; minimize soil disturbance; increase plant diversification; maintain continuous, living plants/roots and integrate livestock. Bolze said grazing really boosts soil organic matter the most.

Grazing management is something Bolze knows well – because he has lived it. He and his wife Becky have raised an Angus cowherd for 44 years. Now their daughter Sadie has taken it over with Holistic Planned Grazing Management Principles of high stock density, short duration (grazing for around three days) and long recovery periods (resting grazing paddocks for about two years). This summer, Sadie will graze roughly 130 pair on 70 acres for three days and then move them on to the next grazing paddock. This involves solar powered polywire fencing with step-in posts sometimes on steep terrain and hauling water daily.

Because grazing is a prime way to rebuild organic matter, it is also a way to help the environment overall, and this has economic benefits too he added, “I tell my students to formulate their own opinions about climate change. It’s irrefutable that the level of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is drastically increasing and it’s not just fossil fuels – a lot of the carbon that is in the atmosphere came from the soil. With regenerative agriculture and following the six soil health principles, we can sequester carbon and put it back into the soil.”

Bolze said we need to be asking some serious questions to ourselves and the ag industry overall, “Do we truly believe that the course modern day industrialized ag is on has a viable financial future for the next generation? Those who are still in production ag and have been for a number of years have seen this mantra of ‘get bigger or get out.’ The industrialized model cannot sustain itself with the investment in ever-increasing costs of equipment and inputs – I mean, look at fertilizer costs alone!”

“If we shift to regenerative practices now, that is a model a young person can engage in, while sequestering more carbon, and building soil health,” Bolze reiterated. “I also encourage students who have an interest in direct-to-consumer sales, to go that route too. The regenerative direction is a win-win for everyone involved in agriculture except, perhaps, for the people selling the inputs . . . I just want to see young people succeed.”