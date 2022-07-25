SEEDS -- Take time to stop and think

Today, all across the world, there will be a multitude of mouths eating, or sadly, not eating. They will be gathering, fighting, living, or even dying for their sustenance in a host of ways. Some will be lucky enough to have a scenario where people who care, take a moment to eat together and visit. How simply great and powerful is that?

Recently I came across a photo that brought back a lot of memories on Facebook. It was an old picture of a farmer, his wife, and children taking time to stop for lunch out in the field during harvest. I don’t remember having a table like they did in the photo, but I do remember pulling ourselves up on tail gates of pickups, and a very specific memory of the back of our neighbor Jane Thorne’s old van packed with sandwiches for the farming crew. It wasn’t the sandwiches that really mattered though, it was the time we came together to prepare them and then eat them that nourished us the most.

At one time, on farms and ranches across the country, there was a healthy serving of wisdom across the land that collectively knew everyone needed a break. Yes, sometimes we just need to take off the cap, wipe our brows, take a swig of water or iced tea, enjoy one another and – stop and think.

Not long ago, we came together and celebrated the Fourth of July. We came together in a multitude of ways. Whatever our gatherings looked like, most likely some of the celebrating included eating and maybe even some deep thinking too about what truly matters in life and what it really means to be – free.

As life passes quickly by, I think about a lot of things. Among those things is the freedom we absolutely still have to take a firm hold on our lives and change them for the better. What I know won’t change is something we have deeply in common with each other the world over. We all will continue to gather in some fashion to eat.

In fact, how we eat, what we eat, who we consider when doing so, and essentially every aspect of the way we farm and ranch impacts families here, neighbors next to us, and neighbors all over the world. It’s a big impact. Good and bad. It’s a big impact we can change the course of if we stop and think.

So, have a great rest of the week. Give yourself the time to be introspective and crawl into the corners of your mind and heart. You’ve earned that time. We need all thinking minds on deck if we’re going to remain free for generations to come. Sometimes stopping is doing something. Take time to stop and think. You have every right in the world to do so and to pursue freedom’s path. If we don’t take the chance to stop and think, someone else will do the thinking for us. Let’s not allow that anymore and think for ourselves.

There is no greater power and no weapon on earth that supersedes the national security that comes from a healthy agricultural system producing food for its people and enough to trade on the world stage. Our ancestors knew this. Human civilizations before us knew this. Let’s remember this from sea to shining sea. Let’s remember that true wealth is the bounty we harvest grown with earth and neighbor in mind right here in the homeland – where bounty will not only give us nourishment, but also ensure we remain forever – free.