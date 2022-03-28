Seeds -- Spring rhyme time

Spring rhyme time

SEEDS

Kerry Hoffschneider

Hello spring, welcome home – come on, among the grass, let’s roam.

Goodbye winter, goodbye cold, I once embraced your snow, but I am getting too old.

Fall we know you’re out there golden somewhere, but it’s time for spring flowers in our hair.

Spring, you’re so lucky to leave winter behind. You rarely have to face the cold – all around you the sun shines.

That’s her dear innocence too – spring thinks in life there’s only growing to do.

Even summer’s heat is robbed in the end, she knows inevitable winter is just around the bend.

Then there’s winter, heading into fall, but even he doesn’t see the greening of it all.

Fall probably has to go through the most, he gets only a small window to be spring’s host.

Then spring takes over and doesn’t think of a thing, she has too many seeds and rain showers to bring.

Spring is the sower amongst the four seasons with their own, unique styles of change. She’s the one spreading seeds on the fields and range.

Summer even knows how very rare the season is that precedes her hot glow. She’s not denying that if you really asked everyone, back to spring most would go.

A right mix of cool with a sprinkling of sun – awe yes, sweet spring – she’s the lucky one.

Bursting up through decayed leaves from fall and winter’s toil, spring’s the kind of girl you can only temporarily spoil.

She has too much magic for mere mortals to stay, you just have to allow spring to go her own way.

Spring is the season holding the excitement of children anticipating school is almost out. She smiles confidently announcing sister summer is coming, without any doubt.

When the whole season gang gets together, they all love spring. She can even melt the dead of winter’s heart and teach him to sing.

Because she’s the season living within all the rest, they love her most because she’s the hope they hold onto best.

Spring is the seed underneath frozen snow that knows when conditions are right, she’ll be ready to grow.

Layers of leavers cover her in the fall, as she rests as a grass carpet beneath. Spring keeps those multitude of roots alive underneath.

Spring is the living web in the soil that carries on when winter begins. The keeper of life, she never gives in.

While fall is my muse, spring is my forever friend. She’s the sweet and wise reminder, life may take different forms – but the cycle never ends.