Seeds -- Sigh, why war?

Sigh, why war? Of course, it’s on everyone’s mind. It all seems so futile as I look over the archives of time. Another war movie, another war story and then, another war. Time marches on and nothing is new under the sun. For some, war is and has been life. For others, war arrives on the doorstep and becomes life. Others watch and wonder, “when will it be knocking on our doors?”

A recent tweet by Nicholas Poole, has garnered much attention and captured mine as well. It states, “Bloody hell. Looking at a message from the Ukraine Library Association concerning the cancellation of their forthcoming conference. It basically says, ‘We will reschedule just as soon as we have finished vanquishing our invaders.’ Ukrainian Librarians, I salute you.”

Yes indeed, when bogged down by the muck and yuck and base nature of humankind, it’s best to keep one’s mind reaching for a higher level of consciousness that is ever learning. So, in this vein, I will shake a “book” at intruders who use such archaic modes of getting points across and try and attempt to honor all the readers in the world, especially freedom fighters in Ukraine, detractors in Russia and the world over, who refuse the iron fists of all sorts of dictatorship and totalitarianism and march on courageously and boldly with their version of hope. While I hate war, when it arrives on the world’s doorstep, we are all called to fight it. My weapon of choice is the intellect, while knowing, if necessary, the sobering truth is we also must be armed and prepared to defend ourselves with brawn and brains.

While it seems like, “why even try” when history illustrates to us that war is a never-ending part of the human “experiment,” I still want to offer some reflections from others that may cause us to pause and think about this violence in an enlightened way. May that thinking continue to transform into actions that lead us continually upwards and out of war into – hope. At the very least, we must keep trying. That’s the effort evil cannot contain and that can be shared across borders. That’s the effort that supersedes propaganda laced with greed. That’s the effort we can all embark upon.

“It is forbidden to kill; therefore, all murderers are punished unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets,” Voltaire.

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting,” Sun Tzu.

“Listen up – there’s no war that will end all wars,” Haruki Murakami.

“All war is a symptom of man’s failure as a thinking animal,” John Steinbeck.

“If I have learned anything in this long life of mine, it is this: in love we find out who we want to be; in war we find out who we are,” Kristin Hannah.

“If you have strength of character, you can use that as fuel to not only be a survivor but to transcend simply being a survivor, use an internal alchemy to turn something rotten and horrible into gold,” Zeena Schreck.

“If we mean to have heroes, statesmen and philosophers, we should have learned women,” Abigail Adams.

So today, in the face of the war in Ukraine and the terrorism and horrible struggles caused by oppressive forces going on in all sorts of regions in the world, I will emulate the sunflowers and turn towards the light. We all have that choice. As war arrives at the doorstep of humanity, we can plant seeds of hope and cry out in a battle cry that rewards intellect and heart over violent, barbaric protectionism. Sigh, why war? May this be a question that is purged into a forever place in history alone. May we continue to meet violence with our collective voices and, most importantly, may our hearts beat war to its ultimate death with the most powerful force on earth – love.