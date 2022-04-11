Seeds -- She's the wind, she's Nebraska

I grew up surrounded by her beatings and blessings. If you’re a Nebraskan, you know her – she’s the Nebraska wind.

She whistles through creaking doors in the uneven hallways of old farmhouses.

She rips off shingles and pummels land to dust too quickly after rain.

She is that voiceless, voice, that can give little rest when she chooses to whip through our ears.

We grow used to her most days and fold hats around our heads or pull up hoods to block her boldness when we need to.

Nebraskans are not conditioned by silence. Oh no, they are conditioned by the wind.

These were and always will be windswept plains. Swept, long before we came swooping in.

What was meant to grow here were grasses with anchors many feet deep, that sway with backs naturally bowing down to the truth these old, wise plants simply know – bend or break, because there is no breaking her.

The more we push against the soil and wind, the more the soil and wind push back, or just go dormant and keep blowing away, waiting for the fight to be over to sprout the earth to life again. They both know we put up a fight we can’t ultimately win. They know they are here long after we’re gone. They were chosen, (not us), to be first and last.

The Nebraska wind can explode into a tornadic rage and her lessons can shatter our futile attempts to contain her. She shreds our sheds and spits out homes and grain bins on her worst days, as if to say – “I’ve had enough. I was here first. Just try me.”

But she wraps us in enough gentle warmth in the summer and serves up enough calm, autumn breezes for us to stay. We love her entirety too much to just leave her blusteriness behind. Because in Nebraska, a beautiful day is the most beautiful day ever. Those who nestle into her native prairie, hide away in her majestic Sandhills, and explore the art and color of her cities know – there’s magic in Nebraska.

Let the Nebraska wind be your guide to the incredible adventures the land beneath embodies. She knows as she has touched every inch.

The grazing animal suits the Nebraska wind, like the bison that ran with her breath eons before we tried to domesticate a spirit that really cannot be tamed. Millenia spent in courtship, the bison and wind became one. They roamed under her direction with backs curved divinely and succinctly with whatever turn she took – north, south, east, and west.

Mightier than our ego and more innately wise, the Nebraska wind knows we have nothing to teach her. She drives every move beneath her expanse and determines what will, or will not, go on.

Heed her warning and enjoy her moments of peace. She’s gracious enough to allow flowers to grow and families too. She doesn’t dissolve every raindrop, nor does she whip us to death. But when she needs to, the lashings will be there. Then they will cease, and we can marvel at how wildly beautiful she is.

Yes, despite her worst days, her best days are always far better – that’s why we stay under her direction. We have no choice but to go along. Ultimately, wherever she blows, we’ll go.