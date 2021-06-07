Seeds -- She stood up

“One thing dad helped me notice is what I bring to the table. He is very encouraging to my sisters and brothers. That is a big part of us thinking we can succeed in an industry that is predominantly men. Having his support and the support of IAC is big to me,” Pearman went on about communicating with her father.

Pearman has big goals to keep going, growing, and improving the world around her every day, “I try to keep an open mind about things. I’ve learned that throughout my collegiate career. You obtain more with an open mind. My hope is that everyone around me can keep an open mind about regenerative (agriculture) practices. My biggest goal is to get producers to change their mindsets about agriculture because I know in the long run, we can make things better.”

Pearman is definitely dreaming about a more positive future for Indian Agriculture, and she said, “I just want more people to know we are here. We are doing the best we can with what we are given. A lot of us don’t have the ability to buy land. Most producers have to lease the land they use. It just can’t be compared the same across the board because of the circumstances that we were given or put in. Still, Indian Country adapts. We are resilient and we get through everything we face.”