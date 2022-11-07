Seeds -- She knew

I visited my first cousin Joy the other day. Or, I should say, I visited Joy and her memories.

“I woke up thinking about the time I spent with Grandma Laura Tonniges,” she said, leaning in to tell me more. “I was living in Arizona with my mom who was working at Village Inn there and I wanted a job too, but it wasn’t going to work out there. That’s when I called Grandma Laura and said, ‘There’s nothing here for me.’”

“In a heartbeat, I had a plane ticket to come to Nebraska,” Joy said with the deepest gratitude. “I don’t know how she pulled the money together to do that. She never said how she did it. She never mentioned it again. I just had the ticket to come.”

“I lived with Grandma Laura Tonniges several months,” Joy went on. “I was working in Thayer, Neb. at the steakhouse. Grandma would drive me there to work and back because I didn’t have a license at the time. Now I look back and think of all the times I was running off at night to do stuff with my friends or something and she was just sitting there by herself.”

“Now, so many times, I think of my own kids and how much I would love to see them more – just to come over and eat supper together. But life is so busy for all of us it seems,” she added.

Joy is right. We don’t often realize when we’re young what we’re missing. We just don’t.

“I just think how we can be so insensitive to others when we’re young and when we’re old we just start thinking about it all and then we start experiencing that loneliness ourselves and it can get so rough,” she said.

Joy simply wanted to get the topic of loneliness off her chest in hopes that others could relate to the burdens of guilt and regret. It’s a burden that takes the listening ear and caring hearts of others to release us from. It’s good to know you’re not alone. It’s good to hear you were a good person and just trying to grow up and live. The conversation was good for me, and I hope it was good for Joy too.

Grandma was a worker too and made a lot out of a little Joy remembered, “Grandma’s house was always spotless. It was actually a little fancy for being as poor as they were. Her wallpaper and colors and things she did were amazing. She made ceramic vases and such and they were just beautiful.”

I remember Joy the most singing in a country band. There were pictures my mom Lorraine had of her and others wearing sequined outfits and cowboy boots. Joy loved those days, “I remember playing in the band a lot. That was something I loved. Yet, it baffles me how much I can’t remember. There are times I think to myself, ‘Where in the hell was I? Or, where was I living? Where did my dog, Cowboy go? I remember some of those times, and forget others. I think that has something to do with things not being so stable early in our lives. It’s just the way life goes.”

Much of the stability in Joy’s life was Joy herself and the work ethic she picked up in the genes from her strong ancestors. Work ethic and a maternal instinct she learned from her Grandma Laura, “When it came to my four, wonderful kids, I would do anything in the world for them and I still will. I could not have them growing up the way I had. I never once had the electricity shut off. I never once slept in a car and didn’t have a place to live. My kids had their own beds, and they always had a home. They always had food on the table. I don’t know how I did it, but by the grace of God.”

The grace of God needs a vehicle though and in this case that vehicle was a mom who loved and still so deeply loves all her children and grandchildren so much, “I always worked hard. I was never afraid to work.”

Joy certainly learned how to work, and she also learned about something even more important from Grandma Laura too, “Grandma always had so much grace and so much love.”

Grace and love are things Joy has loads more to give too, “I just know that when we’re young, we need to not take so much for granted. I can’t fix all of that now because Grandma is gone. But, I think she knew I loved her.”

Joy, your words of wisdom are a great reminder for all of us. And, when it came to your love for her, Grandma Laura absolutely knew. She knew.