We’re all impacted by barriers to our dreams and visions at least some point in our lives. That’s why I really appreciate the quote by Wayne Dyer, “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” That is so very true and something I really want to practice intentionally. Barriers or not, here I come (and you can too)!

Sometimes life around us can overwhelm the senses and even completely block our vision, because we’re just trying to survive. As life goes on, more responsibilities can create a sort of suffocating structure that at times seems insurmountable. As we become increasingly obligated to others and life’s stressors pile up, our creativity may take a back burner because of the day-to-day duties of adulthood.

It’s so important to give time to the dreams that stir your heart, even if they’re simply dreams for the next day. It’s good for ourselves and also good for the other people in our lives to see us still dreaming. Even making it a goal to play a game with the kids more often or sit and chat with a friend you haven’t seen in a long time. These are all activities that can enhance and improve our vision of ourselves and others. These moments are the essential building blocks that create moments of hope in life. Dream seeds need hopeful moments to take root!

Imagine taking a closer look at your business the same way. Dial it down to just your desk. Maybe there’s something to change right there. We can only tackle life one step and a heartbeat at a time. Maybe it’s simply one structure on your property. Maybe a small, abandoned grain bin doesn’t really need to be taken down. Maybe it could be modified into a cool picnic shelter area. That picnic shelter area could be used for a family get together in the spring before planting or on a rainy day. Who knows what that one decision of creativity could lead to?

Conversations are like that too. Ask a neighbor some questions about some of the changes they are making on their farm and ranch and tell them you admire them for trying something new. Register for that conference or sign up for that class. Maybe start planning a garden for the spring, even if you’ve never tried one before. Or maybe start planning that road trip for this summer you always dreamed about.

There’s so much out there about conquering the whole world or making big changes for the planet. But the biggest changes I’ve seen people make started with small choices. Choices that started as dreams inside their heads. Maybe it was a coffee shop idea that started in someone’s kitchen because they made such awesome pastries that they wanted to share them with the public in some way. Maybe it was like the gal from a small town near me who is making a great living baking gourmet wedding cakes and cupcakes who shared this quote from Paulo Muchesi on her Facebook page the other day, “God has a tendency of picking up a nobody, to be a somebody, in front of everybody, without consulting anybody.”

God has this way with us every day inside our minds when we’re dreaming of something. The next step to making any dream come true is just that, taking a step. So, talk to a friend about your dream, and talk kindly to yourself. Write those dreams down. Make little lists with goals you can achieve. Cross them off, make a few mistakes, pat yourself on the back, and don’t give up. It’s really cold out there yes, but there are so many warm hearts who want to share something about their experiences to help yours – maybe help with a business plan, or share mistakes they’ve made, maybe just lend a listening ear. See yourself with can-do lenses and give your dreams an honest try. You deserve it and your dreams do too!