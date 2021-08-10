Seeds -- Rolling T's Custom Kitchen

They talked to Dan Otto, who owned a building in Gresham, the village not far from the country where the couple resides with their two boys – Tucker and Brody. A series of months passed, and the Tonniges family wasn’t sure if they were going to get a chance at the property or not. Then Otto decided it was time to sell.

Refurbishing a building is one thing, getting the proper licensing is another. After a lot of paperwork, headaches, and a steep learning curve, they are still moving forward, John reported, “We are grocery store licensed. We can do anything a grocery store can do.”

Now they are trying to catch their breath and garner more business. They are also ever-learning. John admitted working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the regulatory process has been incredibly difficult, “I did not want to ask for help. I was nervous about asking. But I admire Al Kimminau at Cordova Locker so much and one day I just called him.”

“Al said, ‘Yep, but I am busy so ask all your questions right now.’ I had my list of questions right there and I read it. He said, ‘Okay, I don’t have time to answer right now. You come up at 2 p.m. and I will answer those,’” John said.