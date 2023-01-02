SEEDS -- Really live

The mind.

Connected to the heart.

Before it’s gone.

Should be free.

Not reduced down to limited circles.

Limited spheres.

Limited conversations.

If you find yourself sitting in a room of simple-minded reductionists, on a quest to amass heaping amounts of nothing to gain what they believe is everything, it’s quite easy to just say, flee!

But the fleeing done most boldly is an art, a lack of estimation by others, others that would say it’s not being free at all, but a cruelty imposed.

May I boldly ask, is it a cruelty like the daily cruelty they impose by limiting every free thought, every genuine expression, stomping upon nearly every hope?

Without a doubt, the fleeing is fully understood by the one running towards its enlightenment.

What the heart and mind is leaving behind is a stack of strange, wedged, staunch stones laced with the stench of dying dreams.

Stones they stack and believe are security, more land to not steward well or shallow things and the weight of all this sinks lives and shuts-out people away from one another.

The quest to run wildly away from these odd walls is not cruelty at all. It’s simply one person thinking amongst many others who are not.

So yes, the brave movement can look like an act of war, but really, it’s just unlimited growth busting mightily through chains on a quest towards freedom.

It’s okay to step out and continue saving the life of the capacity of your dreams.

In each fight to survive, grow, and sometimes desperately grasp for a place to release one’s finest, deepest thoughts, you are keeping a running offering to honor the edges of your mind. An offering of truth to the greater, living world also fighting to survive.

Being bravely you is a burst, a sprout, dying to live.

So, when I admit I am limited, I am also admitting I am not conceding to the will of a very uncreative few that attacks real life holding a weak noose as they desperately hunt down genuine joy.

Do not be reduced to a kept, planted pot with worlds upon worlds surrounding you to stretch unimaginable roots.

Roots that are meant to travel and seek, not be ripped off by materialistic reductionists who control the depth and breadth of what life could truly express as they build futile, mini empires on infertile soil dying to produce something real.

It’s no way to go, going, before something real within you … blooms.

It’s no way to concede to reductionists on a quest to gain all that isn’t real, while ruthlessly driving away all that truly is real.

That’s not winning, that’s a slow reducing down of life for something shallow and temporary within.

While everyone else simply wants to … really live.