SEEDS -- Ranchers receive Soil Memorial Award

Grover and Vicki Thompson, long-time ranchers in the Alliance, Nebr. area, accepted the Nebraska Marine Daegan William-Tyeler Page Defending the Soil Memorial Award on Saturday, Aug. 26 during the Graze Master Group – Essentials of Agriculture Workshop held at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Nebr.

The award was designed to honor the memory of Corporal Page who served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton, Calif. On August 26, 2021, Page, age 23, was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get on flights out of the country.

The Graze Master Group designed this award to keep alive the memory of sacrifices made by Page, his comrades, and also military service members along with their families who have made sacrifices for generations before and will for generations to come.

The very least we can do as farmers and ranchers is to protect and renew the soil under our management and care after it has been fought for and defended in a multitude of ways.

Grover Thompson was raised on a ranch on his grandparents’ homestead southeast of Alliance. After high school, he headed to Colorado State University (CSU) where he also participated in college rodeo. Thompson enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and achieved the training necessary to serve on the 5th Special Forces Group (Green Berets). He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

“It was very different for the Vietnam vets when we got back home,” he added, matter-of-factly. “Some of it wasn’t good.”

Upon his discharge, Grover returned to the ranch while his brother Harold served in the army. When Harold came back, Grover went back to Fort Collins and rodeoed in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for a number of years. He qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping in 1969. His love for calf roping found success in that area as well. Thompson also found the love of his life while in Fort Collins. A lady from Chicago – Vicki Janik, was rodeoing at CSU in breakaway roping. In 1972, she qualified for the college finals rodeo in breakaway roping. It was a natural match, as they shared a love for horses and rural landscapes. Vicki boarded a horse outside of Chicago on a farm and the rest is history.

After the couple were married, they returned to a ranch south of Alliance that Grover’s dad Glen bought during the Great Depression. In 1987, Grover attended a week-long Holistic Resource Management school taught by Alan Savory. He then returned to the ranch and started implementing principles he learned to improve the range, cattle, wildlife, and finances.

“When I came home, I built a little fence around a couple of lakes the cattle wouldn’t eat around. It took me a year-and-a-half to really get thinking about it,” Thompson recalled. “We went to rotating the cattle and really could tell the difference in the quality of grasses that came.”

In 1999, the Thompsons began purchasing Kit Pharo bulls to develop smaller, more efficient cows. Another influencer was Bud Williams, who held a workshop on low-stress cattle handling. The couple’s legacy of ranching and stewardship continues today with their grown children – Amanda (a pharmacist and big help on the ranch) and Frank (who runs the ranch full time with his wife Mandy and baby daughter Elsie).

A life of service and ranching in the sandy soils of Alliance, Thompson said in closing, “About the most important thing when it comes to cattle is you have to have water before you have anything else. The sand doesn’t work like other soils do. But, we have always been blessed with water here and that makes a big difference along with careful management.”

Thompson noted, “I help Frank – whatever he needs me to do. But, it’s time to stop being in charge when you’re 78.” Besides, he said, there’s plenty of hunting to do as well as sitting back enjoying the cattle, grown children, a grandbaby, Vicki’s cooking, and her company too.