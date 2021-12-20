Seeds -- Ranch life is in his heart

While the openness and freedom of their location has been endearing to the Wolfendens, he said fewer people in the area is a concern, “We don't have many neighbors left out here. One of the biggest changes I have seen is the migration of the people from the area. There is just not the hired help anymore or people around to help a fella. So, when you have equipment, it needs to be reliable.”

Equipment also becomes important when the hard work of daily activities begins to cause wear and tear on the bodies of farmers and ranchers. Wolfenden said, “I started working really young and it has caught up with me. I have had five shoulder surgeries. One was the result of tipping a tractor over. The other four, the surgeon said, are clearly a case of over-use. The surgeon told me bone spurs had cut into my ligaments so badly that the ligaments in my shoulders were ready to tear in two and would have caused my arms to go limp.”

Wolfenden had screws put in both shoulders to hold them together. He is also on his third knee surgery. Two surgeries were the result of working with livestock. This time he is getting a complete knee replacement. But, despite the physical challenges, he is bound and determined to continue ranching.