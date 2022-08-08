SEEDS -- Praise and thanksgiving

If I had a hymn that really mapped out a plan for agriculture, it has to be my very favorite that I will share here today – “Praise and Thanksgiving.”

Praise and thanksgiving, God, we would offer, for all things living, you have made good: harvest of sown fields, fruits of the orchard, hay from the mown fields, blossom, and wood.

God, bless the labor we bring to serve you, that with our neighbor we may be fed. Sowing or tilling, we would work with you, harvesting, milling for daily bread.

Father, providing food for your children, by wisdom’s guiding teach us to share one with another, so that, rejoicing with us, all others may know your care.

Then will your blessing reach every people, freely confessing your gracious hand. Where you are reigning, no one will hunger; your love sustaining showers the land.

It all sums up to getting around and really doing what these verses say doesn’t it? Neighbors, do we see the orchards anymore? Are we determined to tear out all the pastures and trees too, leaving no hay from the mown fields and not nearly as much blossom and wood? Are we sowing for our daily bread or our fuel tanks and feed for livestock far away? Are we sharing with each other?

I know I always ask difficult questions. It’s just that old, favorite hymns seem to have so many answers for us. I don’t have a clue why a sinner like me thinks she has any real say in the matter. But the words keep spilling out. Every time I think I should refrain and give up – that very strong voice that connects thoughts to one’s heart says, “Do not quit Kerry Lea.” So, I guess I won’t.

The truth is, there are a great many people still hungry in this land – hungry in spirit and stomach (and no, not because they just won’t get a job). They are hungry in God’s land, not our land. In the land that many Indigenous leaders tried to warn us we were going to destroy as they watched and listened to the giant sucking noise of their sustenance being degraded. The mighty buffalo herds and grasses reaching down and purifying the waters below for thousands of years – nearly gone now, by our hands. It begs the question, who were, and are, the real “savages?”

We are collectively pumping more than wells dry. Has the drought of wisdom and caring reached the very ducts of our eyes? Everywhere I look – every new building and tower built, every new grain bin erected, and every machine trying to roll across increasingly barren soil with better tires and even track tires like army tanks, I can’t help but think – “Oh God, are we so ever off track.”

We are not in union with the earth and each other. Creation unfolded so richly and freely before us at the beginning. The most supreme gift and the lushest garden with towering trees embodying far more riches and wonderment than any of the ivory ones we have ever built. The hymn’s words bear repeating:

Praise and thanksgiving, God, we would offer, for all things living, you have made good: harvest of sown fields, fruits of the orchard, hay from the mown fields, blossom, and wood.

God, bless the labor we bring to serve you, that with our neighbor we may be fed. Sowing or tilling, we would work with you, harvesting, milling for daily bread.

Father, providing food for your children, by wisdom’s guiding teach us to share one with another, so that, rejoicing with us, all others may know your care.

Then will your blessing reach every people, freely confessing your gracious hand. Where you are reigning, no one will hunger; your love sustaining showers the land.

Wisdom’s teaching, help us remember, we cannot eat or drink money. We cannot make it rain where we want when so many of the aquifers are pumped dry or so polluted that they are too costly to clean up. Naturalist and more, Aldo Leopold, sums all of this up quite well. Something to ponder from him, “We abuse the land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”

Both love and respect need vehicles in action – that’s what we are and our potential for a positive impact is greater than the heart and mind can fathom. I see the revival rising from sea to shining sea and beyond. That’s the beginning of every solution for agriculture – all of us doing something with praise and thanksgiving for the opportunity to do so bursting from within our hearts and from the soil beneath us.