Seeds -- Passing by or giving something new a try

The last pass of the combine. The final pass of the game. The moment passing by. Just passin’ through. My brother has been testing the waters of photography and his amazing picture of the 4400 John Deere combine still making harvest passes on the farm where I grew up made me stop and think about swiftly, passing time. The passages we take through life. The way ag has become sorely and embarrassingly divided and so often passes precious people over.

The passers-by on country roads with little time to wave anymore, let alone stop. The passive/aggressive exchanges we sometimes make between each other, darting eyes and unhelpful stabs in the back. The passion I have inside to say so much more. Yet, I pass on so many opportunities to do so, and bite my fighting tongue. We only know agriculture conditioned by our past as insiders, outsiders, or slammed in-between. “I’ll pass on that idea. Sorry, we’ve always done it this way.”

Some say it takes farmers decades to change. But farm and ranch neighbors we pass by, or blatantly ignore living right next to us and across the globe, have told me they had to change overnight. The difference is … they had to. Some people I know would pass out if they were forced to face a “have to” like that. A “have to” that means the farm will be gone in one sweep of the banker’s pen or the auction block. A “have to” that uproots your lineage forever to soils unknown. A “have to” that means “game over.” No more moving cows, feeding sows, and no more harvest passes.

Yes indeed ag folks, we’re all guilty of it right? We sometimes just talk to people who pass through life similarly to the way we do. Everyone else is just out there somewhere. I guess instead of passing on by, I took a pen and paper nearly 30 years ago and started asking neighbors fervent questions, burning inside me. I started asking, “why?”

Why I began asking is because I felt and witnessed the enormous reality of rural leaving behind something more important than bushels of corn. I knew moms die. I knew in the back of my mind grandma wasn’t going to be 70 years old forever. I heard adults talking about what was happening. I heard some of them talk about each other. Worst was the deafening sound of silence. So, I began asking questions. Why are the pastures going away? Where are all the dairies in York County? Where are all the livestock at the fair? Where are all the neighbors across the section?

I remember printing out a copy of the farm bill in the early 2000s and passing it out to a group of coffee drinkers at the restaurant now boarded up at the I-80 Waco exit. I asked them, “Do you know what’s in this? Do you know how it impacts you?” I was met with blank stares. What happened to the old schools with wind now blowing through them? What do you think of all of this ag in-fighting city cousin? How does it feel Indigenous chief? What is it like for you immigrant? Why do I feel surrounded, but so alone? Why can’t we strive for more fairness? I mean, by God, in kindergarten they taught us how to share.

So, I listen to people who have passed through life in a way far harder than I have. I lie awake at night.

I rise early looking for answers. I listen to black sheep, single moms, and blue-collar workers. I listen to former drug addicts and worn-out nurses. I listen to people who don’t have the “right rural name.” I listen to them all, greedy landlords, out of touch farm managers, human trafficked farmer’s daughters. I listen to people trying too. People trying really hard, even going broke, trying to make it better. You name it agriculture. What ails us is passing through the doors of our churches, hallways of our schools, and swept under the rug.

I hear talk about and see proof of a better way. I hear about people fed up and doing something about it. I hear the beating hearts of my children. I absorb the blows of their questions and moments of anxiety. I see desperation striving for hope, weary farmers’ brows, worn out farm wives pressing on, and time running out. Time, the most precious resource we have in this single, divine pass we are given.

Don’t pass on the chance to change the world for the better. The mirror in the morning holds the image of the miracle that is amazing you. Before our final pass friends and neighbors, it’s time for agriculture to come together once and FOR ALL and seize this very day. Until that split second when we too will lose the chance we have right now and pass, forever – away.