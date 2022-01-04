Seeds -- Outside time constraints

The phrase, “time marches on” makes me grin a bit as I think of the masses goose-stepping along, hoping our service to “Father Time” will someday earn us a medal of relief and time for ourselves. Why not step away from the fray and simply observe or flee from those marching? Time owes me nothing. I just long for more freedom in this precise moment. Freedom to live, throw caution to the wind, and the calendar out the window.

So, I will leave you with this. May the ever-changing universe continue to turn, and may your heart skip a beat as you consider your unique, irreplaceable moment within this galaxy and beyond.

May the clock serve as only a gentle guide as you set the sails of your life and determine your very own course.

May the confines of strict direction fall helpless at your feet as you traverse the countless ways you can really go.

May you be at peace with this moment and enjoy the miracle of its most priceless gift.

Yes, the illusion of time just wants to be truly what it is – just being, not a hard-driving, strictly-designed calendar to torture us into utter busyness. The root word of time is the Greek word, chronos. The adjective, chronic, is also derived from this root.

So may this be our warning, to not allow time to be a series of limited, habitual, chronic, tasks and instead to be a dream created in our mind’s eye, a dream unfolding in the real adventures before us. May we not be bound by time, but live boundlessly in our time – this year and all the time we don’t really have, but really has us, left.