Seeds -- Outside time constraints

Here we are, wrapping up another year living under the devices of the Gregorian calendar all because of Pope Gregory XIII. The Gregorian calendar was preceded by the Julian calendar that hearkens its namesake from the man at the helm during its origins – Julius Caesar. Yes, even before Rome tried to lasso time, the Egyptians were at it even earlier, giving the world the Sumerian calendar.
No, we humans cannot seem to relinquish ourselves of our obsession with creating a construct to outline the time we do not really hold, but in fact holds us. Here we are, thousands of years later, still trying to make hyper-organized sense of it all. All the while, the concept of what time truly is and isn’t eludes us. I like to think of time as this very instant, not really measurable, but instead an intense experience powered by the entire universe right this second. As Carlo Rovelli said, “We are stories, contained within the 20 complicated centimeters behind our eyes.”
Our point of view of time is, in a way, a futile, finite attempt to make sense of it all. In the blink of an eye, we have the momentary chance of seeing life from our own eyes. Then, suddenly, the blink is over.
Time, right now, is of course all we have. Lucius Annaeus Seneca states this so well, “True happiness is . . . to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future.”
The phrase, “time marches on” makes me grin a bit as I think of the masses goose-stepping along, hoping our service to “Father Time” will someday earn us a medal of relief and time for ourselves. Why not step away from the fray and simply observe or flee from those marching? Time owes me nothing. I just long for more freedom in this precise moment. Freedom to live, throw caution to the wind, and the calendar out the window.
So, I will leave you with this. May the ever-changing universe continue to turn, and may your heart skip a beat as you consider your unique, irreplaceable moment within this galaxy and beyond.
May the clock serve as only a gentle guide as you set the sails of your life and determine your very own course.
May the confines of strict direction fall helpless at your feet as you traverse the countless ways you can really go.
May you be at peace with this moment and enjoy the miracle of its most priceless gift.
Yes, the illusion of time just wants to be truly what it is – just being, not a hard-driving, strictly-designed calendar to torture us into utter busyness. The root word of time is the Greek word, chronos. The adjective, chronic, is also derived from this root.
So may this be our warning, to not allow time to be a series of limited, habitual, chronic, tasks and instead to be a dream created in our mind’s eye, a dream unfolding in the real adventures before us. May we not be bound by time, but live boundlessly in our time – this year and all the time we don’t really have, but really has us, left.