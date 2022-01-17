Seeds -- Ordinary people on an extraordinary journey

Rio Ranch and Supply all started in a small garage in rural Minnesota, “In order to understand where the vision came from, I need to tell you all what it was like beforehand. So, I am operating out of a one-car garage in the early 2000s and I am selling veterinary supplies that you could get anywhere else. I was experiencing a lot of frustration.”

“One day, I was looking out on a cornfield and through the frustration and bleakness of my current reality, my mind went back to high school where I learned about human digestion, and it was like a light came on and I said to myself, ‘Man, what can you do for the ag industry you serve around livestock digestion?’” He asked himself.

“When I started, all I wanted to do was put bread and butter on the table for my family. Then I had the vision of digestion and it just made sense. I pursued the vision with everything I had. That meant surrounding myself with people smarter than me,” he went on. “The first person I associated myself with was an old nutritionist who was a deeply knowledgeable man. He was a multispecies nutritionist who took an interest in me and helped me understand the scope of digestion and what different tools you could use to improve digestion that relates directly to efficiency and impacts the bottom line on any ranch.”