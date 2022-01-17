Seeds -- Ordinary people on an extraordinary journey

Trevor Greenfield came to the United States as an immigrant from South Africa with a drive to strive for the American dream. His is a story about holding strong and true to hard work, freedom, independence, raising a family, and positively impacting rural America and beyond. Greenfield gives credit to his family and a great network of supporters that helped his company, Rio Nutrition, get its start. He is among a growing number of people who truly believe the earth has solutions for human, animal, and plant health.
“I grew up in South Africa,” he began. “Our family was not directly involved in agriculture, but every school holiday I would work for a company that served the sugarcane industry. Those early days I was touching agriculture lightly, but what it did for me was give me an appreciation for agriculture that is deep. It lit that fire inside me. When I was in my teens, I came over to America for a few months and got to work in a feedlot. That was like being on vacation – as good as it gets. There I was, shoveling manure out of cattle trailers and being in a foreign country and loving it.”
“Later, when I moved to the United States in my early twenties, I came determined to earn my keep. The last thing I wanted to do was come to this country and leech, or live off of the people that made it what it is. I was absolutely determined to pay my own way and not live as an immigrant with his hand out,” he said adamantly.
Rio Ranch and Supply all started in a small garage in rural Minnesota, “In order to understand where the vision came from, I need to tell you all what it was like beforehand. So, I am operating out of a one-car garage in the early 2000s and I am selling veterinary supplies that you could get anywhere else. I was experiencing a lot of frustration.”
“One day, I was looking out on a cornfield and through the frustration and bleakness of my current reality, my mind went back to high school where I learned about human digestion, and it was like a light came on and I said to myself, ‘Man, what can you do for the ag industry you serve around livestock digestion?’” He asked himself.
“When I started, all I wanted to do was put bread and butter on the table for my family. Then I had the vision of digestion and it just made sense. I pursued the vision with everything I had. That meant surrounding myself with people smarter than me,” he went on. “The first person I associated myself with was an old nutritionist who was a deeply knowledgeable man. He was a multispecies nutritionist who took an interest in me and helped me understand the scope of digestion and what different tools you could use to improve digestion that relates directly to efficiency and impacts the bottom line on any ranch.”
“I believe this is all holistic, whether you are into holistic management or not,” he said passionately. “You’ve got the biology in the rumen of the cow, which we are very passionate about feeding and stimulating. Then you’ve got the soil biology, and then you have the plant resilience through growth and yield going back to the cow. You can’t segment out any one part of that system. It’s all a whole. Once you understand that, it changes mindsets towards ranching and farming. It’s really Mother Nature’s system and if we work with her and not against her wonderful things happen.”
Today, Greenfield and his partner Duane Paskewitz’s business is producing livestock supplements with a hyper-focus on overall livestock health and reproductive outcomes, soil health and more. What began in a garage in the heart and mind of one man, is now what Greenfield likes to call a “family-plus” business covering portions of the U.S. and Canada, “I am married with five children – three girls and two boys from the ages of 19 down to seven. Family is everything. The beauty of what has happened is that just in the last year-and-a-half my daughter has joined the company. So now we have the second generation. You can feel that passion and that energy continue almost like a conduit throughout the organization. It’s great to have more people from the community working with us and having that impact too.”
“I am sure everyone reading this can feel the pain as you drive through rural America and see one town after the next that is really abandoned,” Greenfield said in closing. “They might just have a post office and a bar. The questions in my mind that I wrestle with are, ‘What happened to the life? What happened to the vibrancy of these communities?’ If we can drive profitability and sustainability into the operations of the people we serve, then I am living out my cause. This is all about how we are impacting the space we are in today, tomorrow, and the next generation. We are ordinary people on an extraordinary journey. Let’s keep the life going in our communities.”