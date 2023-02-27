In his formative years, you could find Jack Keating driving with his dad Matt from Kearney, Neb. to their ranch up north near Atkinson. Now you will find him working with his family and the team members at Corral Technologies on a solution for ranchers that saves them time and leads to all sorts of profitable options. It’s virtual cattle fencing and so much more – everything from moving cattle remotely, increasing pasture utilization, and reducing rent.

“I enjoyed going to the ranch, but I did not love fencing or digging fence posts,” Keating admitted. “My dad and I talked about how there are virtual fences for dogs and other animals, and I kept thinking there must be a better way to use this type of technology for cattle.”

After high school, Keating headed to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was tinkering around with a few ideas on the side during his studies, one was a drone that could spot-spray yucca plants on the ranch. But soon, his virtual fencing concept took over as the most viable option for a business.

In October of 2019, Keating said they started working on the project gradually. Then, in August of 2020, the idea really gained momentum when they got into The Combine, an incubation space at Nebraska UNL Innovation Campus, that serves as a statewide initiative supporting high-growth entrepreneurs in the food and ag-tech sectors.

Keating started rudimentary testing with two dog collars and then hand-weaved a cattle collar with Parachute cord, “From there we went into developing the circuitry and secured some funding and a few grants. We also started working with a development firm and got the first devices built and kept rolling. Now we’re here.”

Currently, Corral Technologies is in an exciting new redesign phase. The first stage of the technology is assembled in Illinois. Then, Keating’s family completes the assembly process in Lincoln, Neb., “My mom Jill; brother, Zac; fiance’, McKenna and my dad all help. I have three other employees – two software developers, Brent Strandling and Patrick Grafner and James Clark who works on the embedded system that does the code on the device.”

The new design includes improvements such as increased battery life, a few changes on the circuitry board and, “It’s a lot easier to put on without wrestling a cow. We’re really excited to get it out there.”

The technology allows ranchers to cross-fence anywhere with access to a phone, computer, or tablet. Cattle can be moved remotely from almost anywhere using Corral’s streamlined software system. The Corral collar provides stimulation to keep the cattle within the boundary the ranchers create in corral software, “The devices communicate the date over cell phones. But, the containment is all done by GPS (Global Positioning Satellite) so you don’t necessarily need cell service for the technology to function. We are working on a few off-line options as well.”

“What’s really rewarding is helping producers increase their carrying capacity and reducing their fencing costs with this technology,” Keating said. “We want to continue building something that will make a big impact. I have a close connection to what we are building. Helping my own family, other ranchers, and making new products is a fun process.”

Helping family, neighbors, and having fun – what’s more rewarding than that? I applaud all the Nebraska youth coming up the ranks with ideas to improve agriculture. Here’s to this type of entrepreneurial spirit thriving and expanding all across Nebraska and the nation.