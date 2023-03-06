You can find Lisa, her husband Alex Kubik, and their two-year-old daughter Kennedy near Traer, Iowa, surrounded by cropland and a herd of grazing mama cows. You can also find a young family willing to change for the benefit of their soil and livestock.

“We are the fourth generation to live on my husband’s family farm,” she began. “We have a cow/calf operation, as well as a few meat goats. We also put up a lot of grass and alfalfa hay and raise corn and soybeans too.”

Near Lake Mills, on a North Central Iowa farm, is where Kubik hails from, “My dad and brother still farm there raising corn and soybeans. Growing up, I was involved in 4-H and FFA and showed pigs and horses at the county fair. I honestly grew up in a part of the state where conventional farming was most prevalent. Things like cover crops and no-till were not implemented as often.”

Kubik attended Iowa State University and pursued a degree in agricultural business, with minors in agronomy and animal science. She has always had a passion for conservation and finding ways to farm better. That’s why the National Corn Growers Soil Health Partnership and her role today with an ag carbon company became such great steps in her professional journey.

“As part of the Soil Health Partnership, I worked with farmers to conduct on-farm research to test the feasibility of practices such as cover crops and no-till as well as nutrient management. I remember one of the farmers enrolled in our research program very well. I was visiting him one day while we were doing a cover crop trial on his farm,” Lisa began relaying the story. “It had been raining and he told me he wanted to go out to the research field. There was a corner of the field that always had a really wet spot on it. We went out to the field and this time there was no water standing in that corner, while right across the fence line on his neighbor’s farm, there was water. He attributed that change to the cover crops. It is fun to see results like this in the field.”

Kubik appreciates the chance to tell farmers there are real economic incentives to changing their operation by broadening their conservation mindset, “I had a farmer approach me recently at a farm show who said, ‘Okay, so tell me about this carbon market thing. Because, as much as we may or may not want to do this, I think we’re going to have to at some point.’”

Because Kubik and her husband are also daily assessing how to improve their own ag operation, she can relate wholeheartedly to the farmers and ranchers she is serving through her work in the carbon industry. She believes participating in carbon markets only enhances the conservation work being done on farms and ranches across the nation and world, “We raise a commercial cow herd made up of primarily Angus, Simmental and some Charolais. We share the herd between Alex, myself and his father. His sister has purchased a few cows also. My husband and I rotationally graze our pasture with a system we built from scratch. In that pasture, we see a lot more productivity of both the grass and the cattle. The cows are coming off of the rotationally grazed land more conditioned and seem to breed back better. The system is definitely working. We are also doing inter-seeding of clovers, alfalfa, and a couple other grass species this year.”

On the row crop side of things, Kubik said they have found a lot of success with cereal rye. The cover crops also make great feed for cattle and great cover for the soil too, “We have cows out in the cornfield around our home place all winter. When the crop residue is gone and the ground is thawing, it can be pretty muddy. Part of the cornfield we use as our calving pasture. The last couple of years we have been fencing a portion of the field off and allowing the cereal rye to grow. When it hits March, they have a nice stand of fresh pasture to graze and calve on.”

There’s nothing better for Kubik than helping other farmers and ranchers find success, all while creating community and genuine relationships between neighbors, “Being farmers ourselves, I hope we can continue to share our experiences making changes on the farm and ranch with others. One of the best parts is learning from other farmers too – sharing tips and picking up knowledge and successes from each other. That’s what it’s all about.”