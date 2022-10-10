Seeds -- New life brings life to life

Nothing, not the changing leaves or even a sprouting seed, does what a baby does. There’s having your own and then there are the babies you once knew, having babies of their own. That’s when it hits you. Life hits you. That’s when new life, brings life to life.

Welcome to the world, daughter of BreeAnna and Kyle Hoff. Welcome to the world Evangeline. Wow. I’m no longer an aunt, I’m a great-aunt with an absolutely great, great-niece. Aren’t babies magical?

They truly are. I thought that was certainly the fact when I held my own babies in my arms. Man did I ever. And, I will never forget when my sister Jenny brought Miss Bree home. A real-life doll to hold. Jenny, of course, was natural at being a mother, teacher and still had time to be such a loyal friend to her sister too. Love you sis!

Wasn’t it just yesterday, Jenny, that Bree was running around the house with the cat in a paper Grand Central shopping bag? I think it was. Wasn’t it just yesterday she was peering out from under the dining room table while we talked and laughed about what the heck the meaning of it all really is? Wasn’t it just yesterday that you couldn’t believe she was all grown up headed to college and then getting married?

Sweet BreeAnna, cousin to my kiddos, but more like an aunt too with the age difference. You were nanny extraordinaire and now mommy extraordinary. The singer and dancer we watched grow up, married the boy you met in high school who grew to be the love of your life.

Now there’s three of you (and two protective family dogs – Milo and Rosie) growing closer in a house in Lincoln. Yes indeed, where did the time go? Well, I guess you could say it just grew, the way time does in the tiny toes, glowing cheeks, ears, hearts, minds and souls of children. The bodies we really don’t bring into the world ourselves, but that God brings into the world to remind us – we’re human, we’re just a bit bigger than the smaller version of ourselves, and it’s all just going far too fast.

Children, like the seasons, are seasons of change. I find myself having explosions of epiphanies every day as Luke and Caroline grow from boy to young man and girl to young woman right before my eyes. It’s like letting a long, deep breath go as the release of what you won’t and can’t control unfolds in the miraculous cells expanding before your eyes. They are an extension of countless seasons that passed many moons ago (taken for granted at times) and ultimately survived, lived and loved through to get us all to right here. This moment. When we can look at eyes that reflect the eyes of a multitude of ancestors who passed before us, but yet live on through us.

What a baby does is what little other in life can surpass. A baby reminds us of who we are and who we all are. We are all a precious someone. We all, even if it it was really hard or we never knew, belonged inside the womb of another. For a time, we were held closely there and then we were set free to traverse into worlds of our own.

Yes, there’s something about looking at a baby now, held by a woman who I am sure was just a baby yesterday. I am so proud of you little Evangeline. Before we know it, you’ll be dancing through life like your mama with your own steps and through your own seasons. God-willing we’ll see you shine for your precious time here too. That’s the power of babies. That’s the new life that brings life to life.