Seeds -- Michael's Hopi Corn

Corn – its ancient mother, the wild grass Teosinte, has indeed changed from her origins. I was not far from the birthplace of this plant when I visited cornfields in Central America nearly 20 years ago. Years later, I am fully convinced everyone who loves this plant and grows it for the world’s use, must listen to humble voices like Michael’s if we are going to grow it better for the next thousand years. If we do not, we will also sorely continue to miss what our European ancestors did not fully understand when they plowed up the prairie with the limited knowledge they had at that time. Just as all things change as we learn, our farms can change with new relationships between each other and the crops in our midst. New and deeper relationships with natural resources and neighbors at home and across the globe can inspire us to reach the next level of the land’s potential. Maybe, just maybe, we can do better if we don’t look down at wisdom like Michael’s, but instead, look forward – and grow even better, more resilient corn and a host of crops – together.