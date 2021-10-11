Seeds -- Lighten the load of a heavy world

If you are doing any of these light things, you are contributing a great form of justice to the world. That’s the hope we can all offer the day, our light touches within it. No doubt there is somewhere to volunteer. Or maybe a friend who just needs some cheer.

Arriving at this middle point in life feels like stepping out of the race and simply enjoying watching the energy flow around me. The children are gathering up speed for their own adult journeys that are just around the bend. I am simply settling into what I think I can do well and letting the rest go. Success will be seeing grandchildren one day, keeping our health, and being able to live through another day. Nothing beats a quiet room, a prayer heard, and seeing the kids come home from school.

In a heavy world, light things feel brilliant. The greatest form of wealth is in the simplicity of living I believe. When we have just enough, and a bit extra to share. When we have ample time to really care.

I have certainly been known to pile on far too much to get wherever I thought I needed to go. But if the heavy-laden path has taught me anything, it has definitely taught me that lightening up is sorely needed. The body and mind changes from youthful zeal to an appealing middle of the road, where the race can come and go for a visit, but no longer dictates. It feels good here, lightening up a bit and enjoying lighter things – because in the end, that’s what we really have and what really has us – the eternal light.