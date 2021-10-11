Seeds -- Lighten the load of a heavy world

As the weight of the world weighs upon us, light things feel right. Light things, like hands cupped around a cup of tea or listening to the birds hang onto the last rays of warmth. Light things like visiting with the kids (when they want to). Light things like long walks and even a nap.
There was nothing ever so big to prove was there? Bearing a bit of others’ loads seems the only sensible thing to do now. Is there something I can help carry? Should we sit a spell? These can be rare questions offered up nowadays. So much comes with such a great expectation or a chance to make a sale.
Maybe they are light things wrapped in the peace of a book or the warmth of a blanket. Maybe it’s the next thing I can humbly strive to do well. Maybe it’s doing nothing at all and taking a deep breath.
Waking up feeling good takes on a new, momentous meaning in a world where one could wake up with a deadly sickness. But even before COVID, that was the case. As the saying goes, and forever holds true, “tomorrow is promised to no one.” Nor is the next breath. That’s how it all seems more to me now – like precious breaths. Yes, it’s the light things in a heavy world that help. Mothers who have time to be mothers. Grandmothers enjoying grandkids. Anticipating the holiday season. Simple, happy times with friends. Light things that feel light years away sometimes.
If you are doing any of these light things, you are contributing a great form of justice to the world. That’s the hope we can all offer the day, our light touches within it. No doubt there is somewhere to volunteer. Or maybe a friend who just needs some cheer.
Arriving at this middle point in life feels like stepping out of the race and simply enjoying watching the energy flow around me. The children are gathering up speed for their own adult journeys that are just around the bend. I am simply settling into what I think I can do well and letting the rest go. Success will be seeing grandchildren one day, keeping our health, and being able to live through another day. Nothing beats a quiet room, a prayer heard, and seeing the kids come home from school.
In a heavy world, light things feel brilliant. The greatest form of wealth is in the simplicity of living I believe. When we have just enough, and a bit extra to share. When we have ample time to really care.
I have certainly been known to pile on far too much to get wherever I thought I needed to go. But if the heavy-laden path has taught me anything, it has definitely taught me that lightening up is sorely needed. The body and mind changes from youthful zeal to an appealing middle of the road, where the race can come and go for a visit, but no longer dictates. It feels good here, lightening up a bit and enjoying lighter things – because in the end, that’s what we really have and what really has us – the eternal light.