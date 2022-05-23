Seeds -- Lifelong learning and ag leadership

Dr. Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories, is one of the many leaders in agriculture who did not grow up on a farm, yet are making a big difference in the field. Ward found a profound passion for agriculture from both sets of his grandparents that exposed him to farm life – including his grandfather, Dr. Ray Ward, founder of Ward Labs. He credits his Grandpa Ray for teaching him that lifelong learning is one of the most important characteristics to embody for success.

“You have to be willing to listen to everybody,” Ward said his Grandpa Ray would often share with his family. “Sometimes you may hear someone talk and you may think their problem is insignificant, but you never know what you may pick up from them and what you may say that could change the way they think too. Ray’s best stories usually involved him learning something. I think that’s one of the main things I have taken away from him that is a good way to lead your life.”

In 2003, the learning continued for Ward as he began his studies at K-State in ag tech management, “Ag tech was within the ag engineering program and was the technical aspect on the equipment side of agriculture. I studied that my first year and the summer after my first year I helped a sorghum breeder at K-State. That September, I went to a No-Till on the Plains field day that Ray hosted on his farm near Western, Neb. I sat there on the drive back to Manhattan, Kan. and decided I needed to pursue agronomy and work directly with the crops. That’s when I switched my major and never looked back.”

Ward earned his M.S. in Agronomy studying the phosphorus response in wheat and corn and then achieved his Agronomy Ph.D. by focusing on nitrogen management at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2015. Now, as president of Ward Labs, he is working hard both in the field and in the headquarters of Ward’s in Kearney, Neb. to stay true to the “hometown roots” that led to the sustained, “worldwide growth” of analyzing millions of soil, water, feed samples and more.

“It all goes back to Ray when he started the lab wanting to provide sound advice to farmers for fertilizer applications,” Ward said. “Soil health is still that same principle. We continue to provide sound advice for farmers to manage their nutrients. Farmers need to achieve economic returns based on good production and not over-applying nutrients. We also need to make sure we are managing nutrients in such a way that reduces or eliminates nutrient loss from the fields to the waterways.”

How to farm and ranch better will come from learning from the past and having an open mind about the future. Ward’s message sounds simple, but it’s actually very profound. Our natural resources are as vital as our human resources. Embodying an open mind and a willingness to hear diverse perspectives uncovers the best solutions to protect and revitalize all those resources for the better. Lifelong learning not only enriches one’s own journey, but it also helps others and that’s good for everyone – on the farm, in the city and everywhere in between.