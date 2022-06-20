Seeds -- LIFE Magazine: "Telstar, Telstar, burning bright"

I have been having an absolutely great time flipping through a little gem I found at a thrift store – an August 3, 1962, issue of LIFE magazine. The cover photo features, “‘BOY THAT WAS A RIDE,’ Bob White, First into Space on Wings.” Also, “MARILYN MONROE Pours Her Heart Out,” and “ORAL ROBERTS Faith Healing Kingdom.”

While I found all the articles and old advertising so compelling to look at, I uncovered a really interesting piece on the Editorials page, and I am sharing it here because it’s just so cool and thought provoking too. One of the LIFE editorials on page four was – “Telstar, Telstar – Burning Bright.” I dictated the words to share with all of you: “The social implications of a communications breakthrough are always vast. The invention of the typewriter revolutionized the business world by letting women into it. The telegraph, oceanic cables, the telephone, and radio transformed business, politics, diplomacy, daily lives. We have good reason to ponder the possible consequences of the Bell Laboratories’ Telstar communications satellite just thrown into orbit. One hundred million Europeans saw President Kennedy on live transatlantic TV last week – a glamorous event, but a mere hint of Telstar’s potential.”

“Indeed Arthur C. Clarke, the British science writer and space student who anticipated Telstar 17 years ago, thinks communications satellites may mean, ‘the rapid unification of the world into one cultural entity for good or bad.’”

“He now predicts: High-riding (22,000 miles up) nuclear-powered transmitters in synchronized orbit which will make absolute privacy impossible. Completely mobile-to-person telephone facilities will mean individuals can no longer escape from society, even in mid-ocean or on a mountaintop. This has, Clarke concedes, ‘its depressing implication.’”

“An orbital post office handling trans-ocean correspondence by instantaneous facsimile, and orbital newspapers dialed into a high-definition screen in your home.”

“An electronic library – just in time, Clarke thinks, to keep libraries from collapsing under the weight of their own books – which can flash any piece of reading matter in existence from a central ‘memory bank’ onto a home screen.”

“A powerful impulse to develop a world language – almost surely, he thinks, English.”

“A complete breakdown of censorship, since communications satellites eventually can reach every living room on earth. Despite the possibilities for scatter-shot sadism and pornography, Clarke is on the whole optimistic since, as he wrote in Horizon, ‘no dictatorship can build a wall high enough to stop its citizens’ listening to the voices from the stars.’”

“In ways largely unpredictable now, Telstar and its successors will surely change the life and thinking of all nations. They challenge us to take full advantage of our awesome opportunities.”

Isn’t that something? I know we are mired down in the struggles of today, in the high gas prices, in the hell that does indeed exist on earth. Still, I find more than a spark of inspiration in these words, “Clarke is on the whole optimistic since . . . ‘no dictatorship can build a wall high enough to stop its citizens’ listening to the voices from the stars.”

Will we, “take full advantage of our awesome opportunities,” as the article suggests? We have serious choices to make. The future can be dictated by dictators, or it can be envisioned by all of us. I am certain the latter will indeed win out – not without a fight, not without meaningful work, and mostly, not without inspiration and a forever reach and desire to listen so very closely to the stars within us, the stars within each other, and those we have yet to reach.