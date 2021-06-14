Seeds -- Let's help lift the weight

“Every single individual who feels like socially disadvantaged communities should pull themselves up by the bootstraps, forget the boots were stolen from the individuals who are often stuck in a perpetual cycle of poverty,” she said. “So much is driven by the baseline need for dollars to flow inside and outside an economy. You can’t expect things to magically show up in the air when so much of Indian Country’s assets were depleted in our land base in the last 100 to 150 years. That is how immature we are in our ability to rebalance that fluctuation in the system and to regain control and demand justice in our food and ag systems.”

“We’ll notice a quicker rebalancing of this system if we have individuals outside Indian Country recognize that the reservation line was not always there. Tribal communities weren’t always plagued with the symptoms of poverty, like poor healthcare, lack of access to food, and substandard education. These symptoms are merely a set of circumstances that were given to us when our land and way of life was stolen from us. And, we’ve learned how resilient we are in the face of these circumstances,” she illustrated and sent out a call to action for all of us. “When you take down the barriers that force resiliency, you will see a spike in innovation and creativity.”