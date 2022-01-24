Seeds -- Let me tell you about the plains

Let me tell you about the plains.

She can tell you with her eyes; he can tell you with his sighs.

Mountains of bills to pay – not all farms can get through the same way.

Let me tell you about the plains.

Dusty roads and fewer farms.

Trees bulldozed where there were once houses and barns.

Some say it’s progress and not doing any harm.

Let me tell you about the plains.

The creek is green down the road.

The last of the topsoil continues to erode.

Solutions are out there; they don’t match “tradition” though.

Let me tell you about the plains.

Crop insurance backed by Uncle Sam.

Is it equitable for all?

Not everyone can play the same.

Let me tell you about the plains.

High tech and broadband everywhere.