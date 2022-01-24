Seeds -- Let me tell you about the plains

Let me tell you about the plains.
She can tell you with her eyes; he can tell you with his sighs.
Mountains of bills to pay – not all farms can get through the same way.
Let me tell you about the plains.
Dusty roads and fewer farms.
Trees bulldozed where there were once houses and barns.
Some say it’s progress and not doing any harm.
Let me tell you about the plains.
The creek is green down the road.
The last of the topsoil continues to erode.
Solutions are out there; they don’t match “tradition” though.
Let me tell you about the plains.
Crop insurance backed by Uncle Sam.
Is it equitable for all?
Not everyone can play the same.
Let me tell you about the plains.
High tech and broadband everywhere.
Robotic tractors are on their way.
One big easy button, should we farm this way?
Let me tell you about the plains.
Some hold onto farms for dear life.
Others think they will forever be fine.
Too big to fail or too small to count.
Let me tell you about the plains.
Where there are heroes’ names you’ll never know.
Just their whispers and tears soaking windswept land.
Where did the diverse seeds and bison go?
Let me tell you about the plains.
We can change or pay the highest price for what they offer.
Or we’ll pay an even higher price for losing what truly matters in the exchange.
May people be our focus and letting what divides us – go.
Let me tell you about the plains.