Seeds -- Kitchen sink companion

She is the source of too many glasses of water to count, offered to quench thirst and calm nerves.

At times, things break within her – yet she is undaunted by the shards of glass and keeps washing away.

Her belly has thawed Thanksgiving turkeys, chickens for frying, hamburger for Friday night tacos and harvest meals.

You’d think she would wear out from so much, but she stands strong amongst the most resilient forces on the farm, emptied and filled repeatedly to meet a family’s needs.

The kitchen sink outlasts nearly every other home décor and appliance. Rarely replaced, she’s tough and resourceful.

There’s a reason the phrase, “everything but the kitchen sink,” exists – you don’t just toss this kind of gal out. She’s a force that remains.

Inside the windswept kitchens of abandoned farmhouses, you’ll find her still sitting, where the last conversation lingered and the last coffee cup was washed, under the window where her companion watched the final harvest come in. I wonder if she is still waiting for life again as the faucet drips its final drop within her.