Seeds -- Kitchen sink companion

The kitchen sink has been her companion for years.
She was introduced to her little partner when her eye level was just under the faucet – years gone by when dishwashers were little girls with white dish towels and a drying rack.
Then the little girl grew up and met a new kitchen sink colleague in another farmhouse.
This one sets under the east window. Little did the kitchen sink know there would be hands leaning on her for far more than dishes.
A solid presence in times of joys, fears, hopes and dreams – the kitchen sink is always open to visitors and can contend with being alone too.
She has held the passing of precious times, countless bottles washed, baby food jars, pie plates, cake pans and roasters.
She has witnessed numerous events – births and deaths, anniversaries, job changes, dark and light days.
Sometimes she feels hands leaning into her more firmly as eyes peer out the farmhouse window above her and consider what’s really next.
Sometimes she overhears tough conversations, laughter, silence, and catches tears.
She is where wash cloths rinse away the aftermath of bike falls and bloody noses.
She is the source of too many glasses of water to count, offered to quench thirst and calm nerves.
At times, things break within her – yet she is undaunted by the shards of glass and keeps washing away.
Her belly has thawed Thanksgiving turkeys, chickens for frying, hamburger for Friday night tacos and harvest meals.
You’d think she would wear out from so much, but she stands strong amongst the most resilient forces on the farm, emptied and filled repeatedly to meet a family’s needs.
The kitchen sink outlasts nearly every other home décor and appliance. Rarely replaced, she’s tough and resourceful.
There’s a reason the phrase, “everything but the kitchen sink,” exists – you don’t just toss this kind of gal out. She’s a force that remains.
Inside the windswept kitchens of abandoned farmhouses, you’ll find her still sitting, where the last conversation lingered and the last coffee cup was washed, under the window where her companion watched the final harvest come in. I wonder if she is still waiting for life again as the faucet drips its final drop within her.
The older she is, the more she has seen. The simpler her stature, the more likely she is used. The modern girls may be flashy, surrounded by marble countertops and fancy backsplashes. But the ol’ kitchen sink knows what she can take and what the newer models cannot. All the modern conveniences haven’t withstood the test of time like she has.