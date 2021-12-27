Seeds -- It's the little things

Luke made his way about the house, laughing and seriously deliberating as he considered items to give as a white elephant gift for his eighth grade Christmas party. Then came a few simple words from the kitchen. “It’s the little things,” Luke said, as he placed a single container of microwaveable mac and cheese, a napkin and a disposable spoon in a box wrapped with red and black plaid paper.
It is the little things, Luke. Absolutely. The little things are the big things. I like the challenge of the white elephant quest, forcing us to have fun looking around at what we already have that is of value or just, plain fun. Lord knows when we started considering the options for gifts at home, there was plenty to give away. This white elephant deal could become a movement in the making!
Yes indeed, every season of life presents another opportunity for sorting and distributing the “white elephants” in our lives. Life is a gathering and dispersal process and I find myself increasingly wanting to be surrounded by less stuff and enriched with more experiences. Fewer headaches and more opportunities to expand the mind seem the most fulfilling.
Luke making his way about the house was a welcome short-term part of this organizing and letting it go process. I considered how, if the order of things will unfold this way, that he and his sister would one day be left with the responsibility of sorting through all the ol’ things I collected throughout my life. I best be helping them before then. I only hope my legacy is not a big pile of things they have to contend with one day. It would be great just to be able to be here for them, out of the way, but present when needed. When it’s my time to leave, I intend to ensure that most of my “stuff” has already left before me.
The world upheaval as of late has us all reflecting on many different things in our lives (including our stuff). The current challenge before us is nothing new under the sun when considering the entirety of the human experience. There have always been shortages somewhere, disease, heartache, and pain. The massive blow of COVID-19 was just another blow in a series of blows that many were already experiencing. Maybe it caused us to pay attention to the bigger picture. Maybe it caused us to feel more unity with our already struggling neighbors here and afar. Maybe we won’t return to the way it was because the way it was needed to change.
The “sacrifices” seem so minor now. Like Caroline, who has to wait a period of weeks for the shoes she really wanted to be shipped to us. This is a miniscule inconvenience compared to the experiences of so many in the world today who dream of just having one pair of their own. Not too many generations ago, some of our very own ancestors would walk barefoot to school or share shoes with other family members. The souls got by though and journeyed on, despite the soles on their feet.
Yes, as little attention as we can sometimes give the most precious attributes of life – like time, health, shelter, or a simple meal, we would all certainly notice if any of those things were gone forever. I feel as though we may have to continue to be sobered by the overall delay of components of vehicles, tractors, and other things, big and small, we traded away to be made somewhere else. We really can’t blame anyone else but ourselves, at least for a portion of this overarching complexity. Because even if we did not create all levels of the problem, we have been (or at least I have been) a pretty willing participant in this out-of-control materialism gone mad experiment.
Having to wait, or lacking some items on the list of our indulgences, doesn’t take away what’s most needed, or most important, if we can rally around the problems with our God-given gifts and come up with ideas that create more of what matters and less of what does not.
The New Year is just around the bend. We all have what seem like white elephants in our homes, that may be really valuable to someone else. I am thinking we need to listen to young people more and have them help decide what matters the most in our lives. They have some really great ideas about sorting through the clutter. Thank you, Luke, for the reminder – it really is the little things.