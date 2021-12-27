Seeds -- It's the little things

The world upheaval as of late has us all reflecting on many different things in our lives (including our stuff). The current challenge before us is nothing new under the sun when considering the entirety of the human experience. There have always been shortages somewhere, disease, heartache, and pain. The massive blow of COVID-19 was just another blow in a series of blows that many were already experiencing. Maybe it caused us to pay attention to the bigger picture. Maybe it caused us to feel more unity with our already struggling neighbors here and afar. Maybe we won’t return to the way it was because the way it was needed to change.

The “sacrifices” seem so minor now. Like Caroline, who has to wait a period of weeks for the shoes she really wanted to be shipped to us. This is a miniscule inconvenience compared to the experiences of so many in the world today who dream of just having one pair of their own. Not too many generations ago, some of our very own ancestors would walk barefoot to school or share shoes with other family members. The souls got by though and journeyed on, despite the soles on their feet.