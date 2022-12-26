SEEDS -- It's all about relationships in agriculture

Hannah Dorn serves as a support agronomist and marketing manager for Ward Laboratories in Kearney, Neb. Her passion for agriculture began with an interest in plants growing up in Ashland, Neb.

“I was not involved with agriculture early on, but I was interested in plants growing up,” she began, crediting working with her parents in the garden and a great biology teacher in high school for helping to inspire her career.

Dorn headed to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to study horticulture initially, but soon she discovered that agronomy held a wealth of opportunities in the ag arena. A key experience in her collegiate career was also becoming involved with the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC).

NAYC is a program of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Program materials state, “For 52 years, the NAYC’s main goal has been the promotion of agriculture to Nebraska’s youth. NAYC consists of 21 college-age men and women selected annually to serve a one-year term. Throughout the year, the NAYC participates in an array of agricultural programs including the Governor’s Ag Conference, several elementary classroom visits, National Ag Week, Urban Youth Farm Tour, and the Nebraska State FFA Convention.”

“A highlight of NAYC is putting on the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute,” Dorn said. “These experiences really expanded my view of agriculture and were awesome to be part of.”

Dorn said she truly enjoyed her UNL education and said one class that really influenced her was led by Dr. Ron Hanson. Hanson is now retired from teaching but has touched many lives through his agricultural economics career that digs deeply into both farm and ranch economics and family interrelationships, “I remember thinking his classes were so hard, but in hindsight I have used something I learned in his classes just about every day. He really dug into farm and ranch dynamics and how these relationships impact businesses overall. We really learned how everything is interrelated.”

Throughout college, Dorn also stayed very active with a series of internships, including an ag cooperative, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Agricultural Research Service soil testing lab, seed sales, and the Nebraska Wheat Board. During her senior year, Dorn was involved with a major research project with the Rural Futures Institute where she analyzed survey results from grants that had been given by the program. These diverse experiences enhanced the Bachelors in Agronomy and Minor in Ag Economics she earned.

In December of 2019, Dorn married her husband, Andy. The couple enjoys building their cow herd and spending time with their Australian Shepherd Mae, who goes everywhere with them, “We love Mae, and we enjoy the show cattle herd we’ve grown. We just bought a pasture over the summer and the operation has been taking off.”

Dorn also spends a lot of time with farm and ranch families outside her Ward profession too. Her father’s death when she was only 19, inspired another pursuit, “We were going through old photos after Dad died and we had quite a few my mom had taken of us and dad, but not a lot with her in the photo. That got me thinking about a photography business that would make sure families had more photo memories of their everyday lives.”

For several years now, Dorn said her business, HG Images Photography, has captured farm and ranch lifestyle photos all across the state. Many of the families she photographs are also customers of Ward Laboratories, “I ride along and take pictures during the day as we go. Everyone wears the clothes they normally would and are doing what they love to do. It’s about being a ‘fly on the wall’ and capturing things as I see it. It’s so fun to learn from people too.”

Everything from moving cows from one pasture to another or being invited back year after year to record a growing family, Dorn thoroughly enjoys spending time with families and capturing the lives they love, “In everything I am doing, it’s about families. At Ward Laboratories, it’s a family business. It’s the same way with our cattle business and the photography business. In agriculture, relationships are deeply important and intertwined. We’re all connected.”