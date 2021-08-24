Seeds -- It's about people at the JK Pollock Ranch

“We got into rye when no one around us was growing rye,” Jonathan noted. “We grew it and kept the seed. We had rye years and years before it was being flown on everywhere and you were getting paid to plant it through the farm programs. My uncle had a dairy who was always playing with different forages. He was not afraid to try things either.”

When Jonathan was 18, he was considering how he was going to be part of the farming operation and started diversifying with hogs, but the hog market crashed, “So, we invested in a bigger combine than what we had and started custom combining. I did that for five years.”

Around the same time, his dad said, “Forget growing so many crops, let the cattle graze it. That’s when we got more into cattle. I was also a custom-combiner and then in 2006 we got married.”

Today, JK Pollock Ranch operations include corn, soybeans, and wheat (all non-GMO) on around 1,000 acres. The cattle are the main livestock, and a few sheep, hogs, and now chickens fill freezers to help feed the family and are sold direct to their neighbors.