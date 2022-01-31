Seeds -- Inspired to keep going

One way Bullington has been able to continue working is through special equipment. With the help of his mom and sisters, he was able to find a track chair from Minnesota that was gently used, “It’s pretty handy and I can get pretty much anywhere in it. I don’t get stuck in the sand like I do with other ones.”

“One of the first things we also bought when I got home was a side-by-side (utility vehicle). That allows me to go along to check cattle and to help tag cattle.”

Bullington also found out about the Nebraska AgrAbility program through this journey when he was at Craig Rehabilitation in Colo. Since 1995, the program has helped individuals with disabilities overcome barriers to continue in their chosen agricultural profession. Rod Peterson, Rural Rehabilitation Specialist, has been working with Bullington to secure some more helpful resources, “Rod has been a pretty good advocate about getting stuff and telling me where there are resources I can apply for. They have options that I would not have known about otherwise.”