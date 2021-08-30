Seeds -- In the heartland?

Growing up in the heartland I could not understand why some people could not see the pain of children.
Or the isolation of families. Or the breaking of hearts.
In the heartland? Why?
We’ve driven away so much of what is genuine, precious, and valuable with our “abundance.”
Somewhere a Native American mother desperately tries to hold it together for her family living in unnecessary poverty – descendants of humans criminally shoved aside.
Somewhere a grandmother remembers happier harvest days on the farm they lost in the 80s.
There’s a son dying of alcoholism while his parents drive on by to church on Sunday.
There are families who just don’t know what to do. You are not alone.
Is loneliness a symptom of modern agriculture? You bet it is.
These are also the subjects of agriculture.
Are they truths too large for our prairie pride?
It’s the government they say.
It’s my goddamned neighbor.
It’s the bank that we deplore but are beholden to.
It’s the favored son.
It’s the black sheep.
It’s the unruly wife.
It’s so hard to share. But it’s also . . .
A student getting raped at the frat party.
A son shooting up heroin to survive the stress of saving the family farm.
A child starving themselves to control their lives hoping they just fade away.
It’s the high cost of everything we continue to willingly buy.
But really, what is it?
Should we stop and think? Can we really think?
Maybe it’s because – we’ve always done it this way.
I grew up pondering all of this, peering out of a bedroom window in the upstairs of a farmhouse that seemed a thousand miles away from making sense.
I lived beautiful days and days more depraved than the business of back alleys.
The least I can do is try and do something. The least we can collectively do can be the most we have ever done.
I believe in what is good about agriculture. I do not believe in what is not.
I am meeting a host of people who have stepped into the fray to fight for an agriculture that is free and boundless.
Because they know it’s a fight for our lives.
They are fighting with seeds. They are fighting with great sacrifice. They are fighting to survive.
They are fighting fathers who don’t agree with them. They are fighting with themselves.
It’s not too late. Let’s hearken the wisdom of the ages.
May the pride of agriculture be the fruitfulness of people, seeking the best for our neighbors.
May it be finding joy in healthy herds, grazing on healthy soils.
May it be growing nutrient dense, diverse crops.
May it be enjoying the natural world and the gifts of others displayed. May it be enjoying being ourselves.
The sale barns and store fronts open. The sidewalks full. Communities alive. Let’s try something new.
I believe we can do better. Because we have done better in the past.
Some of us lost our way.
We can find our way back.
Or – we won’t.