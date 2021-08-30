Seeds -- In the heartland?

I am meeting a host of people who have stepped into the fray to fight for an agriculture that is free and boundless.

Because they know it’s a fight for our lives.

They are fighting with seeds. They are fighting with great sacrifice. They are fighting to survive.

They are fighting fathers who don’t agree with them. They are fighting with themselves.

It’s not too late. Let’s hearken the wisdom of the ages.

May the pride of agriculture be the fruitfulness of people, seeking the best for our neighbors.

May it be finding joy in healthy herds, grazing on healthy soils.

May it be growing nutrient dense, diverse crops.

May it be enjoying the natural world and the gifts of others displayed. May it be enjoying being ourselves.

The sale barns and store fronts open. The sidewalks full. Communities alive. Let’s try something new.

I believe we can do better. Because we have done better in the past.

Some of us lost our way.

We can find our way back.

Or – we won’t.