Seeds -- I would love to be a cow

Trees are beloved at Morrissey’s farm and surrounded by the lawn he seeded to be both resilient and picturesque, “The farmstead was built in 1900. The family who originally settled here picked Nebraska in the mid-1800s. They came here because they met someone who could speak fluent German and they found out the land was for sale. Such a fascinating story.”

Another fascinating story is Morrissey’s Grandfather (now deceased) and Grandmother, who is 95 and walks a mile on the farm nearly every day, “She’s a mover. My Grandpa dropped out of school at 10th grade. Then he built a huge plumbing business in Lincoln. After that, he wanted to do something else, so he handed my Grandma a stack of cattle breeding books. He had tried Herefords, but they had problems with calving and pink eye. So, she came up with British Whites and that has been what we’ve raised for 30 years.”

After high school, Morrissey headed to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to pursue a degree in Grazing Livestock Systems, “But I realized there was limited employment in that area, so I went with Agronomy. I just loved agriculture and I wanted to know everything I could about it. That’s all I wanted to do, be outside with Mother Nature and not dealing with bureaucrats or some of those arrogant business owners and people surrounding me pounding on keys and not happy with their jobs.”