Seeds -- I am . . . .

Sometimes we trip down our own mental stairs and experience serious, emotional pitfalls in life. Sometimes the mind just needs a rest. While it can sometimes seem like a “knock the wind out of your sails” series of hurdles in life compared to an altruistic “take your breath away” existence nowadays, the deal is, here we are, still alive – another year, another chance.

Great, mind-blowing things are still happening for all of us too, regardless of our individual, unique circumstances. The earth is revolving around a sun so large it keeps us held in orbit and not hurling off into the black abyss of space.

Our lungs are breathing in and out, carrying oxygen to a brain still unmatched by even the most advanced technology we can create. We can look at the palms of our hands and see prints found nowhere else on the earth or the universe.

Here we sit, in this moment, with our own set of experiences, tumbling, scrambling, chasing, and running up and down the stairs of life, hoping we are not wasting our lives.

If the marathon of the mind has taught me anything, it is that I am an imperfect testament to what I have survived. So, this is my survive and thrive list to start off the year.