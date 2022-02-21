Seeds -- Hard work keeps livestock auction markets alive

The livestock industry is not without challenges. Yet, there are people who are making the industry work as it stands today, despite those challenges. Regardless of your position on the ag industry, in order for agriculture to work, it takes hardworking people – people, like Rick Shoemaker. As the owner of both Huss Livestock Market in Kearney, Neb., and Lexington Livestock Market, he says his business model is simple – a talented team at both facilities who appreciate the hardworking people they serve, “Whether you have 25 head or 2,000 head, we treat everyone the same. We appreciate everyone the same too.”

Shoemaker knows the industry because he has lived and breathed it – growing up on a ranch just 35 miles northwest of Kearney. His parents – Kenneth and Cheryl, ran a cow/calf and farming operation. As a young man, Shoemaker bought his first set of yearlings.

“We used to play sale barn when I was a kid at my grandma’s house with my sisters. I would be auctioning off the cattle way back then,” he recalled.

He also remembers when Melvin Huss would come out to the farm and ranch to look at cattle. Melvin and his son Ron were the original owners of Huss Livestock Auction and would later offer Shoemaker the opportunity to buy into the facility.

“I went to Missouri to Auction School in Kansas City in 1988,” he explained. “After that, I got my real estate license and worked with Wolf Incorporated out of Ord, Neb.”

During this time, Shoemaker continued farming and ranching himself and as time went by, the Wolf opportunity led him to work at the sale barn in Burwell, Neb. where he sold feeder cattle for six years, served as field rep, and still ran his own cow herd.

“Then, in 1998, I got a letter from the Huss family. They wanted me to come and interview for a position there. They hired me and I served as the auctioneer and sold feeder cattle and eventually became full time. In 2004, I bought into the barn and in 2013, I bought both the Lexington Livestock Market and Huss Livestock Market,” he explained.

Today, Shoemaker and his wife Amanda live on a 40-acre ranch west of Riverdale, Neb. Amanda raises and shows quarter horses, and the couple continues to rent Kenneth’s ranch to run about 1,300 head of feeder cattle that is just about 26 miles away. He also runs some cattle in other locations. Shoemaker said his parents are still quite active on the ranch as well.

All of these endeavors keep Shoemaker working hard, doing what he enjoys, traveling to see customers and also working with his staff. There are upwards of 50 people working at each facility on sale days and between eight and 10 full time employees at each livestock auction. His treasured staff includes one of his daughters, Cortni, who is the office manager in Lexington. Between both the livestock auction markets, he said they sell approximately a quarter million cattle each year.

Shoemaker said they stay on course by staying true to these values, “Being fair and honest are important to us. It’s about being fair and up front with everybody.”