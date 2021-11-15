Seeds -- Hague Angus Ranch

Cattlemen and cattlewomen across the U.S.A. need to tap into their common sense and instincts again said a no-nonsense, very independent-minded Josh Freiberger about the philosophy they hold true at Hague Angus Ranch. Josh, Josie and their four children – Cadence, Logan, Rachel, and Jack, are a true family team at the ranch outside Alliance, Neb. named after the original settler of their land during the Homestead Act. Freiberger said not a lot is known about Mr. Hague. What is known is Freiberger’s great grandfather and uncles, the Peterson brothers, acquired the land in the early 1920s.
“My grandpa John and dad, Don, formed the corporation, 9 Over 9 Cattle Company in the 1980s. This came under dad’s full control in 1985. With my brother Justin and I running the ranch, we decided to make another split on good terms. That led to the formation of Hague Angus Ranch,” Freiberger explained.
“My dad did not follow fads too much,” he went on, sharing some history. “He didn’t get caught up in the numbers and growth. A lot of milk and growth made sense when you calve in January and feed your cows every day with a mixer wagon. My dad saw the light though and started moving calving dates back to late March and feeding them on the range. When he started pulling the groceries, he saw more opens, mastitis, and overall problems. He knew his cows got too big and had too much milk, which is when he took his first step in the right direction and visited Tim Ohlde.”
While his dad was knocking out some frame and adding efficiency to their herd, Freiberger was coming back from college. He had some great opportunities to pursue other professional careers, “But I knew what I wanted, to be back home working the ranch. I wanted to take things further down the low-input, grass genetic road.”
“My passion for good, forage-efficient quality Angus cattle is to help the beef industry compete,” he said adamantly. “The only way we can compete in a global market is to make things more efficient. Less than 20 percent of the U.S. is row crop ground. Much of the other land needs a ruminant animal grazing on it that can convert low-quality forage into high-quality meat.”
“Anybody can take the best feed in the world and make a pretty good tasting meat with it,” he went on. “But the key is to take that animal into an environment where there are poorer-quality forages and still create choice to prime-quality meat. You have to have an animal that can do that in the first place. You just can’t have a bit of sympathy for the ones that aren’t working for you.”
“Much of where breeding philosophies have gone wrong is with all this technology. The cow/calf guys and status quo seedstock producer are relying more on modern conveniences instead of the instincts God gave them to raise an animal to function in a real-world environment,” Freiberger said without a shadow of a doubt.
Freiberger said seedstock producers today need to select their cattle based upon the environmental pressures unique to their ranch, “What the Good Lord provides for that animal and where that animal is located in is what needs to be assessed. Supplementing cattle with a few products is not a bad thing. But to say you have ‘quality cattle’ and you’re putting the calves on creep feeders when they are only 80 days old to 15 months old, is not raising cattle that fit in the environment. It’s highly deceitful to say that and not the direction the industry needs to go if we are going to compete with countries like Brazil and Argentina.”
“In South America, for example, they have the climate to grow 250-bushel corn and then 10 tons per acre of Sorghum Sudan,” he noted. “In the Northern Hemisphere, that is not an option. You’re lucky to get 180 bushels of corn on 100-day corn seed in many areas. We have to make these cattle function more on a range environment where most of the land in the country is.”
Freiberger and his wife Josie intend to continue to make something of their cattle and to work as a team, he said, “The thing about Josie, she holds this home together with the kids and making everything flow. My wife also has a better eye for cattle than a lot of people because she knows what the right animals look like. She will say, ‘No gut and no hip,’ when she sees some livestock we pass by during our travels. There’s no way in hell I could move forward without her with everything she does behind the scenes.”