Seeds -- Hague Angus Ranch

Freiberger said seedstock producers today need to select their cattle based upon the environmental pressures unique to their ranch, “What the Good Lord provides for that animal and where that animal is located in is what needs to be assessed. Supplementing cattle with a few products is not a bad thing. But to say you have ‘quality cattle’ and you’re putting the calves on creep feeders when they are only 80 days old to 15 months old, is not raising cattle that fit in the environment. It’s highly deceitful to say that and not the direction the industry needs to go if we are going to compete with countries like Brazil and Argentina.”

“In South America, for example, they have the climate to grow 250-bushel corn and then 10 tons per acre of Sorghum Sudan,” he noted. “In the Northern Hemisphere, that is not an option. You’re lucky to get 180 bushels of corn on 100-day corn seed in many areas. We have to make these cattle function more on a range environment where most of the land in the country is.”

Freiberger and his wife Josie intend to continue to make something of their cattle and to work as a team, he said, “The thing about Josie, she holds this home together with the kids and making everything flow. My wife also has a better eye for cattle than a lot of people because she knows what the right animals look like. She will say, ‘No gut and no hip,’ when she sees some livestock we pass by during our travels. There’s no way in hell I could move forward without her with everything she does behind the scenes.”