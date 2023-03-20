Every day, somewhere in the nation and the world, someone is losing a farm. All you have to do is look at rural, consolidated schools and study the demographics of small towns. When I graduated in 1996, the majority of students attending Centennial Public School in Utica were still from farms or connected to farms. Today, that percentage has entirely flipped. The fewer farmers supporting the school through property taxes may simultaneously boast and complain they are footing most of the bill. But, I would argue the greater cost of this seemingly inevitable road has been most negatively felt by the people impacted by communities wasting away. The same people who are continuing to try and be creative under the shadow of an ag industry that is increasingly technology-centric and not people-centric.

The agriculture model has gradually shifted away from any balance between the relationships of humans, nature, and profitability throughout our nation’s history. Agriculture in this country took a massive plunge and redirection after the 1980s Farm Crisis when, in so many ways, a system driven by greed, not need, became the new model for “progressive” farming.

If you eat, you have been impacted by this drastic shift. In the meantime, many of those who cannot afford farms work at rural jobs that simply don’t keep up with the cost of living. Then there are the social burdens that arise. Historically, family farms and ranches gave our nation a foundation with meaning, stability, and strength unmatched worldwide. Now, “business as usual” in farm country is increasingly being apt at consolidations, coop mergers, and refinancing debt.

Yes, this all begs the question – where does this can we are kicking down the road end up? It ends up in the domino effect our actions will have on our children and their children. The domino effect is in place today in the unforeseen or totally ignored outcomes our decisions will have on those who will come after us. Have we truly assessed the cost that will be accrued by the next generation we say we are, “doing all of this for?”

Farmers and ranchers each farm in a different context. We have the most to learn from others outside our various styles of farming and ranching. There are scenarios that some have lived in for generations to desperately keep farms and ranches going that would bring other farmers to their knees.

The greatest challenge facing neighboring farmers should be considered all our biggest challenge. The greatest challenge facing our urban cousins should also be considered all our biggest challenge. Whether we realize it directly or not, the greatest challenges facing agriculture are facing all of us.

The loss of family farms has directly impacted the loss of community and genuine relationships across the nation, let alone the natural resources that have been sorely impacted. We’re teetering on a dangerous, imbalanced scale of greed far outweighing need in farm country. We really need to take a look at agricultural history with honest and informed lenses. We are living in farm country that reflects a world where the greed of a few will continually and gradually erode away what is really needed from the precious earth for everyone else to have complete, fulfilling and truly lasting lives for generations to come.