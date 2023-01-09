SEEDS -- God shines through it all

Utica couple, Wes and Lisa Rhodes, were married in 2007. Along with the blessings of marriage, came the sorrowing loss of four children to miscarriages. “That has been a deep, deep pit. You’re just wondering what’s going on. One time I had 27 vials of blood taken. A lot of testing and a lot of unknowns. We had no idea what was in store.”

The couple was so excited when they found out baby Layne was on the way. “We went in to do an ultrasound and I should have been seven and a half weeks, but it just showed five and a half weeks. Five and a half weeks was when I always miscarried. At that point, my hope was really out the window. I really thought I was going to lose another baby. But the doctor said, ‘Go home and keep taking your medications.’ Then at my 12-week ultrasound we saw the heartbeat and it became so real to us. It was really happening. We said my grandma was in Heaven telling God, ‘Say, I’ve got a job for you.’ She always had a special way of asking for jobs to be done and we would do them. In this case, we knew she had helped us out.”

In 2013, they rejoiced at the birth of their daughter, Olivia. Then, in 2015, Wyatt was born, followed by Maverick in 2020 and last but not least, Claire, in 2021. Wes and Lisa couldn’t be more grateful for their beautiful family. With all the milestones of life, they also didn’t expect they would find out two of their children, Layne and Maverick, would be facing a diagnosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“Layne was having difficulty getting up in the doctor’s office one day. We waited and waited. The physical therapist asked if he had that trouble at home. I told her, ‘I know what you’re thinking and I think the same thing.’ From my medical history knowledge, I knew at that point we needed to get a blood test, a CK (creatine kinase). It’s a test for an enzyme in the bloodstream that builds up after muscle breakdown has occurred. His CK came back over 20,000,” she said.

Rhodes said Duchenne shows up in mostly boys, however girls can get the disease as well. They eventually found out Lisa is the carrier. “If I had been a boy, I would have had Duchenne. I think of how different things would have been for my parents and family.”

While the children will develop differently, the Rhodes are doing all they can to ensure Maverick and Layne have all they need to remain as independent as possible. They saved up and paid for their van in cash and they really hope to get an automatic lift. Layne’s wheelchair alone is $66,000. There is also the challenge of insurance that everyone has to face. “You think you know everything about insurance and then you realize you don’t really understand any of it. We are grateful for the treatments we do have access to. We also have had great home health nurses. We have to take the boys out of school for treatments and we try and educate the other students in their classes about Duchenne.”

They are also so appreciative that the MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) group that Rhodes belongs to set up a fundraiser for a scooter for them a few years ago when Layne was in kindergarten. “The MOPS group has been the hands and feet of Jesus for us. This is going to be a chronic situation for our family, and we appreciate the support. We know we’re not the only family with needs.”

Wes continues to find employment to help his family. He really enjoys working in the field of agriculture and stays very active serving on local, volunteer fire departments. Lisa enjoys serving as the church secretary for St. John’s. She also finds volunteer things to do, such as taking the St. Paul kids to band on Wednesdays. “It’s another way we can use our big van to do something for someone else. I enjoy it. It keeps me going and I love that the students are in band and enjoy music. I also appreciate the role at church. I know I could quit, and anxiety or stress could creep in, but these roles help me keep going and give me another purpose in life. I appreciate them.”

“At first, we thought the miscarriages were going to be our hard thing,” the Rhodes said. “Then came Duchenne. But all of our lives have hard things to face. None of us are assigned to one thing. It could be a cancer diagnosis or the loss of a loved one. Through it all, God shines through. There are countless ways God has blessed us and continues to do so. We’re grateful.”