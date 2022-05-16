Seeds -- Global experience fuels soil passion

As a boy, one could find Patrick Freeze joyfully immersed in the red, clay soils of Hamilton, Texas. One of seven children of hardworking, blue-collar parents, he learned the art of the outdoors early on working on their small farm, “My granddad was a retired fisherman and shrimper. I was originally from the coast of Texas. But we gave up the sea life for the soil. We had a large garden and geese, ducks, chickens, turkeys, and hogs. We spent the summer months mostly picking Johnson grass out of the neighbor’s maize field. It was good work.”

One with the soil from the start, years later, the unity with the land that was developed in his roots became Freeze’s life’s pursuit, “Working with the soil, it feels so good. It’s inherent in me, ingrained in my hard wiring. If I want to calm down, I read a nice soils textbook. It’s like sitting with an old friend.”

Today, Freeze is a Soil Health Scientist at Ward Laboratories based out of Kearney, Neb. The Washington State University Ph.D. (fall ‘22) is a Fulbright Scholar with USDA NIFA (United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture) Needs Fellowship experience. Freeze’s dissertation covers the subject of remediating arsenic and lead in soil and water.

Freeze had the chance to study soil contaminants firsthand in Thailand while earning his Ph.D. Through his Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant, Freeze spent 10 months studying the devastating issues that have arisen from cadmium contamination in Thailand. He said they were mining zinc for fertilizers and since zinc and cadmium sit so closely to each other on the periodic table, the zinc waste was naturally enriched in cadmium. The area he was studying also has monsoons causing flooding every year. The rice fields are flooded as well, which carries the pollutants from the waste to the rice crops. The goal overall was to improve the quality of the grain as a safe food source as well as an export product.

His global experiences do not stop there. Freeze also traveled abroad to Ghana as an undergraduate at the University of Nevada – Reno. He went with the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide to help Indigenous African tribes impacted by gold mining, “That was a gut-wrenching experience. The tribal lands were ruined for years.”

If worldwide experience was not enough, Freeze also pursued outer space soil studies. After researching sustainable sources of nitrogen with a scholarship from the National Science Foundation, he was able to obtain another research opportunity with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). He worked with NASA scientists who were studying methane sources on Mars.

However, Freeze’s heart was most fueled by helping people on the frontlines of agriculture. That is why he found himself in a career at a small soil lab in extremely rural central Washington. It was during this time that Ryan Dennhardt – Human Resource Business Manager for Ward Labs, discovered the up-and-coming soil talent on LinkedIn.

Freeze said it was meeting Dr. Ray Ward that solidified his decision, “He is such a different scientist. He is extremely accurate and precise in his methodologies, but is also very passionate. He would tear up talking about wanting to help farmers. I had not experienced that kind of emotion since working with AmeriCorps. I knew I must take the offer and that is how I ended up here.”

Freeze has been in Nebraska since December and is especially thrilled to be working one-on-one with farmers to inspire them to be more interested in soil health, “Soil is much more comprehensive and dynamic than a plain-eyed view. It’s all about the physical structure and microbiology. It’s about allowing the natural system to do the work, in effect – mimicking nature, stepping back, and allowing the system to do the work cycling nutrients.”

When a farmer asks Freeze what soil health test they can do to start out, he said, “I tell them an aggregate stability test. It’s like nature creating a pearl. Soil with the best aggregates are well-structured materials that are the result of harmonious activity in the soil. I would also tell them to look at the chemistry that helps them analyze the inputs they do or do not need.”

“We have more mouths to feed than ever before,” Freeze said in closing. “We also have depleted soils. But the good news is, it’s possible to rebuild the soil. With more mouths to feed, we need the ingenuity of the private lab to help meet that demand by working with the farmers and using soil health as a guide.”