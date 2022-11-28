SEEDS -- Forever a farmer, serving farmers

Terry Buettner serves as the account development manager and agronomist for Ward Laboratories, but really, he’s forever a farmer and rancher at heart. That’s why the leadership at Ward’s wanted Buettner on board – when it comes to agriculture, he gets it.

“The same year I got out of college was the same year Dr. Ray Ward started Ward Laboratories,” Buettner began. “I took a water sample into him to test for nitrates because my wife was pregnant and a local well driller said we should get the well tested. It turns out we had to dig a new, deeper well and that’s some of my earliest memories of meeting Ray.”

Buettner was born in 1960 and was raised on the family farm in Funk, Neb., “My grandfather also had a farm in the Platte Valley and was running a hay mill with a partner. He and the partner ended up splitting up, so my grandpa took the farm ground, and the other guy kept the hay mill. That turned out to be a very good scenario for our family and I ended up growing up on that farm from 1970 on.”

After high school, Buettner had his sights on a career in athletic training, but as his studies in Business Administration continued, his heartstrings were pulled back to the farm, “I was still going home to help a lot and the last two years I was farming full time and finishing up college at the same time.”

The decision to come back to the farm turned into the blessing of 34 years of farming with his father. He also sold seed for all those years and raised a purebred Simmental herd. Buettner has also always enjoyed helping out in the community. He served as the chairman for the Gateway Farm Expo and was heavily involved with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic too. At the end of the farming portion of his successful career, he pursued the chemical and custom application business as well.

“We were working our tails off, but it was getting tough and time for a change,” Buettner said, explaining the series of events that led him to the tough decision to get out of farming. “I farmed until after the harvest of 2016 and decided I needed to change or stress wise I just wasn’t going to make it.”

The Buettners made the wise and difficult decision for their family to get out of farming in May of 2017, “I took the summer off and started looking for a job around Labor Day. During this time, I saw the ad for the Ward position. I applied and was accepted.”

“People ask all the time if I miss anything about farming,” Buettner admitted. “If I miss anything, it’s the cows in the spring having babies, creating life. That was always a fun time of year.”

Buettner’s passion for cattle continues in his role at Ward’s and his advocacy for soil health. He said farmers are beginning to see the value of introducing livestock back on the landscape as one option to building healthy soils. That excites him! He said he really enjoys it when all sorts of farmers and ranchers with different backgrounds – from commodity crops to the newly-labeled “regenerative ag movement” reach out to learn more.

At Ward’s you can be certain this forever farmer and rancher will always be ready to answer the call of peers in the agricultural community he understands so well. He is also enjoying life with his wife Jacki. The couple are celebrating 40 years of marriage this year and the success of both their grown children – Drew and Lauren. Drew is an agronomy location manager for Aurora Cooperative. He and his wife, Emily, who is a veterinarian in Grand Island, have two sons – Cruz and Cason. Lauren is a dental hygienist and runs a photography business – Lauren Denise Photography.

“When I was farming, I didn’t get to work as part of a team,” Buettner said. “At Ward’s, I am able to do that. While I miss farming, I am enjoying serving farmers in this way now as I draw from my experiences in the past.”