“We play because we love to,” Luke said about the jazz band at school.

“And that’s exactly why you should play,” I said, smiling.

Finding something you love and just doing it for fun is probably the most important thing to do in life. As kids grow up, they remind us of that. We hold them in our arms and then they begin to crawl. We marvel at how quickly they start walking and celebrate all their milestones. Then comes the joy of watching them find what they love to do. Each child is different, and each child is precious. Loving what one is doing comes with no demands or commands. It just . . . flows.

The essence of life is not worksheets and reports. It’s not red pens marking things wrong or even happy face stickers when everything is right. Life is not keeping your folder in order or having the right pencils or markers. Life is the gifts we have inside us, that move us so very much to express them fully. When we just can’t help but show the world how much fun we have doing what we love, now that’s really living. What a simple profound gift, to find fun in doing something. It may just be the meaning of life itself.

Luke has found a love for music. Caroline has too. In the midst of their very different days, I will hear them singing and sometimes even see them dancing. Sometimes the music is loud and proud and sometimes it’s a more somber tune. Yes, music is in their lives, and I believe music makes the world go round for all of us. Even if one can’t carry a tune or squeak out one note from an instrument, there’s music to be enjoyed in one way or another.

Is there a way to change culture through music? I believe there is. If we could pause for a moment and consider what we are actually doing in our days, we just may say enough is enough of the desk and computer time, tap our toes a bit, and get up and do a jig. That’s the magic of music, it needs us to set it free and in turn it sets us free.

Our schools need music and so do our city streets. Our businesses, hospitals, and all sorts of institutions need a song in their hallways to fill up hearts. Music is a higher level of communication. It stirs the soul and inspires the mind. Music finds a brilliant way to weave the love that is so needed into the answers we’re trying to come up with. In the depth and breadth of music, is a solution we could be missing because we need to feel the vital, authentic feelings only music can bring forth.

We are formed with a rhythm within us. Our cells move with a resonance of their own and our brains are wired with their own, unique miraculous songs pumping meaning throughout the rest of our consciousness. We are a unique ballad, born to step into the dance that suits us best.

May music travel with us, the kind of music that feels the instrument as it plays, that learns to lean into the keys or lightly let go. The kind of music that brings lyrics to life on the strings of a guitar or violin. The kind of music performed in-person, so we can watch the expression of one’s heart pouring from living lips, erupting into beads of sweat from furrowed brows, and tears streaming down cheeks. The music that sweeps a range of emotions across our faces. Music, that pathway we are desperately seeking to share our fears, hopes, dreams, and love.

Luke is so very right. Sing, dance, play, and compose because you love to. May music continue to unfold the most powerful force on earth – bringing people together to have fun, find joy, and discover life’s deeper meaning. Music can make a sometimes inhumane world find its humanity again. Music is essential, a salvation message desperately trying to tell the world to express the songs that long to leap from our hearts. Music helps us truly live.