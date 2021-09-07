Seeds -- Final exhortations

Busy days in a world so heavy requires moments of peace. Leaning on a few mighty words seems to help help. I lean on them with wobbly legs. But lean I do. I thought you might like these words from Philippians 4-9 too, “Final Exhortations – Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”