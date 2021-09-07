Seeds -- Final exhortations

Busy days in a world so heavy requires moments of peace. Leaning on a few mighty words seems to help help. I lean on them with wobbly legs. But lean I do. I thought you might like these words from Philippians 4-9 too, “Final Exhortations – Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me – put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
I think of what is true and see a babe rocking in mama’s arms.
I think of what is noble and see community working together for an equitable world.
I think of what is right and see a wiser path forward.
I think of what is pure and consider the questions of a child.
I think of what is lovely and see beauty everywhere.
I think of what is admirable and see the turning of a cheek amidst scorn.
I think of what is excellent and hear music exquisitely composed.
I think of what is praiseworthy and see an attempt to tackle what others say is a lost cause.
I see people getting up when all hope is seemingly lost.
I see commitment to the greater cause.
I see the simple magnitude of a willing, healing hand.
I cannot speak for the complexity of the entire world. But I can think of the world nearest me and connect it to hearts in worlds away.
May our perspective be allowed.
May we consider the magnitude of freedom to have our own thoughts, pursue our own choices, and even stray from the herd when need be.
May we love ourselves enough to love others enough.
May we give each other grace.
In a busy world that seems dead set on outgrowing and outdoing God’s intentions, I sit with my humble, wobbly opinion and rest, at least try to, in the gift of peace that transcends us having to understand it all.