One of my farm wife friends just posted on Facebook that she was going on a date with her farmer husband because, “I won’t see him until December.” We chuckle, but there’s truth in that. Farm and ranch families are busier than ever nowadays. Families can experience more stress during this time of year too. Humor can go a long way in alleviating some of that stress and so does some serious communication. That’s why it just seemed like a good time to pull out my annual reminder from Dr. Ron Hanson.

When I was still a reporter at the York News-Times, I covered Hanson's presentation “Fence Posts Talking to Each Other.” Dr. Hanson was the guest speaker at the United Farmers Co-op Young Farmers Organization meeting on December 8, 2004. After the article appeared in the paper, I ran into the late June Moore. She told me she had seen the article and that each year, farm families should be reminded of Dr. Hanson's message. She shared how his message had been utilized in her own home. The day we connected, I internally made a promise to June that each year I would remind my neighbors about Dr. Hanson's presentation.

I did not know June would develop ALS after she spoke to me about the important message Dr. Hanson has to share about family farms communicating. I had no idea that a year later I would be reading about the fact that she would not be helping with harvest or seeing another irrigation season come around again. So today, in honor of June, I’d like us to consider that while water is the lifeblood of our crops, good communication built on faith is the lifeblood of our families. Here is another reminder from Dr. Hanson's “Fence Posts Talking to Each Other.”

Article excerpts:

“Sometimes rather simple misunderstandings as well as the stress of daily life on a farm can quite easily damage the personal relationships between family members. Too often, the inability to openly share personal feelings and the failure to discuss expectations can ruin any family relationship. . . . Juggling the current demands of work on the farm, family and personal needs can become quite a challenge to anyone. Persons get so wrapped up in their own individual problems; they fail to communicate effectively with others. The result is that everyone is talking to each other but no one is really listening (i.e. talking to a fence post).”

“Fairness is the key issue in resolving any conflict situation between individuals. Learning to deal with conflict in a positive manner can actually lead to personal growth as an individual. Always look for win-win situations. Everyone needs to save face. Make a concession or two as a friendly gesture of good will. Resist having the ‘last word or else’ or taking a ‘final parting shot’ after things have been settled. Knowing when to stop talking and just listen is an effective strategy.”

“Most family relationships contain a hidden reservoir of hope . . . Even the most destructive conflicts started out with good intentions within the family. . . It only takes one put down to do the damage. Be careful of negative behavior patterns between family members. It is often not the differences between individuals that cause problems but how these differences are actually handled when they arise.”

“Building a feeling of family loyalty and pride is important. This common bond of being a family working together to achieve the same goals provides the inner strength for a family to face the stress and daily pressures of the farming operation itself. Remembering that the family itself is a higher priority than the farming operation is a value that each family member needs to understand and adhere to in their actions.”