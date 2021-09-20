Seeds -- Farming better and better

What looks like winning in the country near Winside, Neb. is all in how you look at it. When you ask Scott Heinemann to describe his farm, he describes it like this, “Depending upon who you talk to, you are going to hear it’s the ugliest, weediest travesty you’ve ever seen to the most wonderful, green, diverse, wildlife paradise.”
While nearly every field around is brown much of the year, the Heinemanns have adopted new and old practices that build the soil and provide solutions for farm profitability. But the journey to greener pastures didn’t happen without changing the biggest thing on the farm – minds. Scott was born and raised just three miles away from where he and his wife Pam reside today, “I have only lived in two houses in Nebraska. As early as I can remember, I was tagging along with dad and grandpa. I loved being around the cattle and on the tractor. So, I carried on the cattle feeding tradition and we grew corn, oats, and alfalfa.”
On Thursdays, there were the cattle sales at the livestock auction in Norfolk, Scott recalled, “I really learned the numbers there with dad and grandpa, figuring prices on what we were paying for feeders – the price of feed and cost of gain. I loved penciling out feeder cattle and what we needed to do to make sure the fat cattle made money. Everything we grew on the farm went to the cattle. We fed a lot of silage to about 300 to 400 head a year. We cut a lot of corn silage, alfalfa, oats and haylage. We grew the cattle longer than typical feedlots and then pushed them harder at the end with grain.”
“In 1995, I grew my first soybean crop,” Scott said. “My dad was kind of against it. He’d say, ‘We’re cattle feeders, we feed what we grow.’ We had a lot of dryland corn though and friends and neighbors encouraged me to try some beans to break the disease and pest cycle.”
“We were conventional tillage when I was growing up. I actually started no-tilling in the early 90s when they were requiring it on highly erodible ground. I was like everyone else saying, ‘It’s my farm and they should not be telling me what to do.’ But then you accept it and instead of being negative you start seeing maybe it’s going to work. Then you see it working – the time saved and the moisture retention and it’s like, ‘Wow, this is something that I thought would never work and it did.’ Dad, for a lot of years, was skeptical. But I was cash renting land from him, so I could make the decisions.”
“The last couple years of dad’s life he would ride in the combine in the fall at harvest for an hour or two and I remember one newer farm where the hills were just really run down. It was the toughest, highest hill of all our farms we have. The yield monitor showed 200 to 210 and he said, ‘I can’t believe you are growing this kind of corn on these hills.’ Part of that was genetics and part of that was identifying the spots with soil sampling and looking at what cover crop species to plant in those areas to benefit the soil health. Needless to say, it was very gratifying hearing him saying that,” Scott admitted.
In 1999, Scott met his wife Pam through a dating service (not online) that interestingly enough matched up the Lincoln, Neb. city gal working as an accountant who never wanted to marry a farmer with the farmer who never wanted to marry anyone but a farm girl. It turned out to be a great match though and the first thing Pam did was allow herself the time and freedom to learn the farming ropes, “I had some acquaintances ask me if I wanted to get a job at the college and this or that. But I just wanted to settle in first. I think if I had gotten a nine to five job right away, it wouldn’t have been a partnership. Scott and his parents always made me feel like a partner. They liked that we were working as a couple.”
Running the grain cart and running the numbers would not have happened if Scott would have had tunnel vision about a big subject that determines the future of many women on the farm. Pam said, “I think health insurance is such a big part of it. So many women work for health insurance. There’s just something wrong with our society when that is a driving factor for women and their profession on or off the farm.”
The Heinemanns had been forced to look at the numbers closely and got out of the feedlot business around the same time the sale barn in Norfolk closed. This also gave them a chance to start a new path Pam said, “We got out of the cattle in 2006 and since I am a planner and organizer, I said, ‘Okay, now what are we going to do?’ Scott started talking about cover crops and cows. It was getting more complicated again, but also more interesting.”