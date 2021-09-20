Seeds -- Farming better and better

In 1999, Scott met his wife Pam through a dating service (not online) that interestingly enough matched up the Lincoln, Neb. city gal working as an accountant who never wanted to marry a farmer with the farmer who never wanted to marry anyone but a farm girl. It turned out to be a great match though and the first thing Pam did was allow herself the time and freedom to learn the farming ropes, “I had some acquaintances ask me if I wanted to get a job at the college and this or that. But I just wanted to settle in first. I think if I had gotten a nine to five job right away, it wouldn’t have been a partnership. Scott and his parents always made me feel like a partner. They liked that we were working as a couple.”

Running the grain cart and running the numbers would not have happened if Scott would have had tunnel vision about a big subject that determines the future of many women on the farm. Pam said, “I think health insurance is such a big part of it. So many women work for health insurance. There’s just something wrong with our society when that is a driving factor for women and their profession on or off the farm.”