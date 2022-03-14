Seeds -- Farm bike tires

A brief moment of spring-like weather meant the bike came out on the farm recently just before old man winter decided he wasn’t done with us quite yet. As Caroline dragged her bike to the air compressor, I considered the lasting impacts of the farm bike tire in many a farm kids’ lives.

As the world turns, oftentimes farm bike tires struggle to make the rounds – it’s a phenomenon really and not for the faint of heart, keeping these tires aired up.

Farm bikes and their accompanying tires have traveled miles upon miles by many-a-rider throughout history. Some of these bikes were passed down through generations. Others are shiny and new – gifts for eight-year-old birthdays or the 10-speed, an ideal way to celebrate entering the teen years. Regardless of the type of bike, the farm bike tires are where the rubber really meets the road. Even the shiniest models come to a screeching halt if these tires go flat – and oh boy, do they ever.

Yes, farm bike tires have tremendous hurdles. Nails being one. Ruthless stickers off plants that seem to mimic nails and target bike tires are another. There are countless barriers to farm bike tires staying blown up – yet these farm kids seem to find a way to ride on.

Farm bike tire riders also know these fragile tires are here for more altruistic reasons too. It’s as if the universe around the farm is sending direct messages through these farm bike tires to adults scurrying around thinking they have to keep every nose-to-the grindstone task going.

Yes, these little tires are an oracle of wisdom releasing messages through the air as they slowly or speedily go flat – messages to farm dads, grandpas, and moms (when the two other options aren’t available). It’s as if they are calling out and saying, “Stop a minute. The next generation needs to get these wheels rolling. Whatever you are doing can wait!”

Yes, the world may not stop for much on the farm, but somehow everything comes to a halt when the farmer’s daughter or son has a flat, farm bike tire. A world bound and determined to leave country roads behind means much has been lost from the family farm. It will be a sad day indeed when there’s no more time for airing up farm bike tires.

Bike rides hold irreplaceable lessons like what it’s like to traverse the plains in 110-degree heat or venturing out in wide open spaces with nothing more than a banana seat and big dreams. Without a farm bike, kids just wouldn’t know the joys of pumping those pedals through thick gravel uphill and the wisdom that comes from knowing when you move over to the side of the road to allow vehicles to whiz by.

Awe yes, farm bike tires remind us we are mere mortals. As we hook up GPS and whatever we think is the latest and greatest on the ol’ farm, these farm bike tires bring us to our knees. They are among the most humbling duties on a farm – they, along with raising farm kids in these far from simple times.

As frustrating as these tires can be, they ride through all sorts of weather. Even when tractors set idle on soggy, wet days, the farm bike tires find their way. Yes, rain or shine these tires get along fine. Their riders have a rare sort of endurance that comes from country roads. They know it’s a right of passage before the learning permit evolves these farm bike tires into real tires. So, for now, I’ll hold onto the memories in the making while they hold onto those handlebars for a few more rides. Someday we will miss those farm bike tire memories and even long for the days we had to stop and air them up. God willing, another generation will come along and ask their grandparents to contend with those farm bike tires all over again and life will keep rolling along.