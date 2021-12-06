Seeds -- Cracking the cattle code

“We love ranching, but it is also our business, and it has to be profitable – period,” he said adamantly. “Our belief is that no matter how much potential a cow has or what her EPD (expected progeny differences) profile says, she needs to work within our perimeters. I always say that a little bit of discipline goes a long way when it comes to breeding cattle. It’s simple, she needs to graze most of the year on what we have available, maintain her body condition, breed back, and calve in a rather short window, and wean an acceptable weight every year. We don’t pick favorites. Our approach is that our favorite cattle are the ones who are still here and doing their job. After the pressure to preform test has been passed, we will utilize all the other sciences including EPD’s, genomics, visual appraisal and more.”