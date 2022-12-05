SEEDS -- Capacity for Christmas

Waking up with old, familiar hurts is part of these days we call holidays. Waking up with joys is reality too. It takes a special sort of extra capacity for this season – heart, mind, body and soul. Yes, it surely does.

So, do your best to pour something soothing over it all, maybe black coffee paired with whatever you like to nibble on the most. I hope you get to appreciate some laughter. If you’re alone, maybe a nap or a big cry. It’s so hard sometimes, isn’t it? Dang hard.

Maybe you’re enjoying the sweet sound of silence this season. I get that too. I feel the hurt. I feel hope. I feel it all.

If you’re surrounded, but saturated with stress, you have the right to breathe. Do what you can, or don’t do a thing. This season gets hyped up too much and sometimes leads to too much stress and sadness.

It’s a time connected to some ancient, forgotten time. A time we designed to prepare for bracing against the cold or to brace against life. Maybe it’s your time to slow down. It’s a time to celebrate. It’s a time for more glitter or less. It’s just a time for some, another day of work or another day to just make through.

We do our best or we don’t. Whatever you do or don’t do, please take it easy on yourself. Take it all in or throw caution to the wind. Protect your sanity. Guard your heart or open it fully. Give yourself the gift of being yourself. Whatever seems right … do that.

It’s soup kitchens and lonely hearts and estranged family and complicated feelings. It’s unconditional hugs, close family, Christmas pictures, wrapping the gifts really well, really badly or not at all. It’s what you make of it.

It’s enjoying family and friends while they are still here. It’s being sad because so many are gone. It’s having to start over because of a host of reasons.

This past Thanksgiving, I dared to bring out Grandma’s China dinnerware on tables with folding chairs scooted up to them on the cement garage floor. China on plastic tablecloths with paper napkins and a semi-homemade meal. Some people didn’t gather at all. Some people didn’t have a speck of food. Some worked so we could all feel safe and sound.

This Christmas we’re doing new traditions, mixed with the old. The kids are getting older. While they change, it’s time for a change. I hope they dream and do what they want throughout the seasons of their lives. I hope they experience pure joy. I hope they feel free to be themselves. All I want is to hear about their joy, to bear the pain they want to share, and to tell them they’re forever loved. That’s the biggest gift I could ever receive this time of year and all year long – just being able to live, to try and do the next thing, to watch the next generation. For some, this season is just another day struggling to just take the next step or breath.

I think we’re all just trying to make it here, gathering around these so many diverse tables to face the mess and blessings of life. You all deserve some grace and space. Speak kindly to yourself.